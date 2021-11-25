Christmas coming countywide

Christmas in the City will have numerous activities again this year, including carriage rides, hayrides and barrel train rides. This year, for the first time, it will extend over three nights in December. File photo|Sampson Independent

SAMPSON COUNTY — Starting next week and kicking into high gear the first week of December, Christmas events will be taking place all around the county, with staff starting to release details about each municipality’s familiar standbys.

The Roseboro Christmas Parade will be 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Parade entry and sponsorship information is a available at www.roseboronc.com/events.

A virtual Christmas tree lighting will happen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Light Up Roseboro is also continuing and those that wish for their house or establishment to be included on a map that will identify decorated houses, businesses, and churches around town, they must submit an entry form by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Winners will be announced at the parade.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Parade will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Clinton.

“We invite all the good folks of Sampson County and surrounding areas to come out and help us celebrate,” said Matt Stone, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director.

For those who would like to participate in the parade, entry form and float applications are available online at www.clintonsampsonchamber.org. Application materials must be submitted with payment by Nov. 30.

Additional details and further instructions are included within the application packet. For more information call 910-592-6177 or email info@clintonsampsonchamber.org.

Clinton will be hosting Christmas in the City for three nights, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. The event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Santa will be at his house in front of the courthouse and letters can be dropped in his mailbox. Dec. 2 will be the tree lighting. Dec. 9 will be hayrides at $3 a person. Carriage rides will be $15 each on Dec. 16. For information on the carriage rides contact Betty Holland at 910-299-4904.

Other nights will offer a variety of activities from bow making classes to story time.

Salemburg will be hosting its “Small Town Christmas” at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Pictures with Santa, shopping opportunities with vendors, face painting and fairy hair are part of the event. Frosty’s Dance Party, snacks and food will be out at the Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive, Salemburg. Rain date location is the Salemburg Baptist Church Family Life Center.

The illumination for the Circle of Lights will be held in Newton Grove at 6 p.m. Nov. 29. The Newton Grove Christmas parade is set for Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

Autryville will host its Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3.

The Christmas tree lighting for the The Town of Garland is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m..