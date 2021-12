VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteers crafted pies and basted turkeys before they fired up the ovens at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center kitchen early Thursday morning. Last year, the center (along with one of the meal organizers, State Senator Bill DeSteph), had to box up all the meals and hand them out to people individually to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Executive Director of JCOC, Todd Walker, says it just didn't feel the same.

