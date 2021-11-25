ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive taking applications, donations

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7P7b_0d6eqc1z00
Herald-Press publisher Jake Mienk right and Pequita Casteel, left, receptionist, will ensure that more than 400 chiLdren's Christmas wishes will come true. PENNYLYNN WEBB

The Palestine Herald Press has kicked off its 22nd annual Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive with a goal of bringing Christmas to more than 400 children in Anderson County this year.

“Palestine has always supported us and been exceedingly generous and we hope they continue to this Christmas,” said Pequita Casteel, toy drive founder. “We are very thankful for the community's toy donations, which are always above and beyond our expectations.”

In the past two years, the need in the community has grown exponentially. Casteel expects to have between 400 and 450 applications this year.

Casteel, Herald-Press receptionist, started the drive over two decades ago. She undertook the mission after the leader of her church, Dr. Tommy J. Crosby of Grace Temple Church of God and Christ, challenged members to each do something to benefit the Palestine community.

She devotes a week of her personal vacation time to sorting donated toys, purchasing new ones and contacting families of children who requested toys.

This is an event that the entire company is behind, especially Palestine Herald-Press Publisher Jake Mienk.

“Due to the financial hardships the COVID-19 pandemic created in our community, we have more families in need during the holidays than ever before,” Mienk said. “This toy drive is truly an annual community endeavor and it is through your generosity that we can make the Christmas wishes come true for so many children.

“We are always grateful for Pequita and for the role she plays in coordinating the drive, applications and donations. She ensures that all children receive gifts for Christmas. It always amazes me how impactful this toy drive is for families in need right here in Palestine and Anderson County and we look forward to it every year.”

This drive is executed at the Herald-Press office, from application to delivery and benefits families in Anderson County.

Donations of new toys for infants to 14-year-olds can be made at the Herald-Press office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Friday, Dec. 17.

New toys for children of all ages are needed. Monetary donations are also accepted and are used toward purchasing requested items. Checks should be made payable to the Herald-Press. You can mail donations care of the Palestine Herald Press to P.O. Box 379, Palestine, Texas 75801.

“We will be grateful for whatever people bring,” Casteel said. “Each year, we do our best to give each child three toys, however, this year, we need all toys to be new, including stuffed animals, due to the pandemic.”

Parents should complete applications by Thursday, Dec. 2 providing the family’s address, names of parents and children, and their ages. Applications are collected at local agencies, including Anderson Cherokee County Enrichment Services, the Palestine Community Food Pantry, the Army Reserves, the Highway Department and the Herald-Press.

To ensure the drive collects enough toys, Casteel reviews the applications and checks with other organizations with similar programs.

For information, contact Casteel at 903-729-0281.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden lays out multi-pronged plan to deal with evolving pandemic

President Biden on Thursday laid out a multi-pronged plan to confront the delta and emerging omicron variants of the coronavirus that includes an expansion of at-home diagnostic tests, stricter testing rules for international travelers and new efforts to encourage vaccines and boosters. During a speech at the National Institutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Palestine, TX
Society
County
Anderson County, TX
City
Palestine, TX
CNN

Alec Baldwin: 'I didn't pull the trigger' of gun on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CDC confirms first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health authorities in California confirmed the first case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered variant Omicron in the U.S. on Wednesday, saying an individual who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive for the strain. The traveler was fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Stocking#Christmas Wishes#Charity#Stuffer Toy Drive#Stuffers Toy Drive
Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
775
Followers
29
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy