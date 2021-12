In week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens had arguably their worst offensive performance of the season. Baltimore managed just 10 points and 304 total yards, each of which marked a season-low to date. (They gained 299 yards last week against the Bears, though that came with Tyler Huntley under center.) There were other indicators of extreme struggle: the Ravens converted at only a 14 percent rate on third downs, gained zero or negative yards on 40 percent of their plays against the Dolphins, and created a gain of 10 or more yards on just 17 percent.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO