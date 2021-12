Three members of K-pop group BTS have sold some of their shareholdings in Hybe Corporation, the management company that launched them, netting them a combined $8.4 million. All seven idols are expected to miss the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) awards show in Seoul, following the reintroduction of health restrictions in South Korea due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Bloomberg financial news agency reported that Jin, J-Hope, and RM sold close to 32,000 shares in Hybe, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment. Before the company listed on the stock market 14 months ago, Hybe granted the seven band...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO