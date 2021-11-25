Report: Chelsea Identify 'Top Target' for January as Transfer Talks Begin

Chelsea have opened talks with the agents of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and now it appears Chelsea are acting on their interest.

As per Football Insider, the European champions held talks with his representatives ROGON in London last week to discuss a possible move.

IMAGO / Newspix

Szalai is a 'top target' for the Blues and Thomas Tuchel's side could look to sign him in January.

Tuchel is claimed to want defensive reinforcements as they eye silverware and Szalai has been targeted.

He has a contract at Fenerbahce which runs until 2025, and he is worth around £10 million, according to Transfermarkt.

IMAGO / Newspix

Chelsea may need to bring in new centre-backs to the club with the futures of defensive quartet Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

Azpilicueta and Silva are expected to sign extension, as is Christensen who has resumed talks after discussions stalled in recent months.

Rudiger appears the most likely to leave the club next summer as the parties remain far apart on an agreement.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Tuchel has made his position clear over the German's future and wants him to stay at Chelsea, but it is now in the 28-year-old's hands.

“The situation is the situation," said Tuchel. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube