Premier League

Report: Reece James Set for Chelsea Pay Rise & New Contract

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Reece James is likely to be rewarded with a new and improved Chelsea contract, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life and has already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world on form.

James has five goals and five assists already this term from wing-back, including a stunning goal against Juventus in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omXlR_0d6eqGo700
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

His current deal at Chelsea runs until 2025 but the club are believed to have the option of extending the deal for a further year, as per the Telegraph.

But the club are set to reward the England international with a pay rise and an extra year, however, they won't rush any decisions with other contract renewals a bigger priority for now.

Chelsea have Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSk8F_0d6eqGo700
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

James earned high praise from teammate Christian Pulisic who believes the 'sky is the limit' for the defender.

“Honestly, the way he is playing right now and the way he strikes the ball, I wouldn't be surprised,” Pulisic said.

“What he can do on the field is pretty special. He's got so much ability, so many different ways to help the team. The sky's the limit for him.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Sports
Official: Jorginho Places 3rd at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has officially placed 3rd in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings. The 29-year-old has had a phenomenal 2021, a year to remember, after winning the Champions League and European Championships for club and country in the space of two months. Jorginho went on to win the UEFA Men's...
UEFA
