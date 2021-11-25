ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal Alert: JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker now down to $120

By Rahul
 7 days ago

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now selling at discounted price at Woot. You can now buy the Bluetooth speaker at a price point of $199.99,...

ELECTRONICS

