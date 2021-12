By the year 2028, electric vehicles (EVs) are projected to occupy some 16% of the mobility market. Full and plug-in hybrids will command 24%, with internal combustion engine (ICE) and mild hybrid vehicles taking the remaining 60%. Momentum is gathering, and many major brands are stepping forward with bold investment plans over the next five to ten years. For example, in late 2020 Volkswagen announced it will allocate approximately €35bn (US$44.5bn) towards battery EV R&D and Capex, while Mercedes-Benz announced this July that it will invest around €40bn between 2022 and 2030.

