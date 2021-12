Mikel Arteta believes talk of Arsenal finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season is “positive”.The Gunners resume action after the international break lying fifth in the table after embarking on an impressive eight-match unbeaten league run following their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August.Arsenal travel to Liverpool on Saturday just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side and a win would move them into the top four.“For me this (talk of Arsenal being in the top four) is positive,” Arteta said.“It means there is excitement and they want to push us. This club is about being...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO