ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

By BestReviews, Bre Richey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

We’ve already noticed deep discounts on trending items like robot vacuums and laptop computers, along with top models of kitchen essentials, including air fryers and instant pots. To help you quickly find the best deals, we’ve organized the products by category. While sales are current at the time of publication, it’s important to act fast since products can sell out at any time.

Trending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L1LY_0d6eooGb00

iRobot Roomba i3+ : $399 at Amazon (was $599.99)

It’s not hard to see why robot vacuums have been a trending product the past few years. Whether you’re away from home or sleeping through the night, you can be sure your floors are getting clean.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlwS6_0d6eooGb00

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV : $1,497.99 at Amazon (was $2,199.99)

Big-ticket items like televisions are products we see huge savings on during this time of year. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your old TV, we love this model.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7Wvc_0d6eooGb00

HP Pavilion Laptop : $469.99 at HP (was $699.99)

Busy professionals, students and parents are all great candidates for this laptop. It’s a popular item that’s been flying off the shelf.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPnnO_0d6eooGb00

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer : $429.99 at KitchenAid (was $529.99)

Stand mixers are one of the most coveted kitchen appliances. It’s a convenient tool to help both experienced and novice cooks up their food game.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hagxJ_0d6eooGb00

Martha Stewart Collection Fleece Quilt Blanket : $16.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $60)

With winter around the corner, everyone will want to be cuddled up in this comfortable blanket.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • We love this easy-to-use Chromebook as a substitute for full-sized laptops.
  • Listen to music anywhere you want with this beloved Bluetooth speaker .
  • After getting this gaming chair , you’ll wonder why you ever played games without it.
  • Black Friday is one of the best days of the year to get a vacuum cleaner and this one we love.
  • Whether you’re on a Zoom call, listening to music or drowning out noise, you’ll want these headphones .
  • Your teeth will never feel as clean as they do when using this electric toothbrush .
  • The home security cameras are an excellent way to know what’s going on at your home at all times.

Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsoLK_0d6eooGb00

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 : $159.99 at Amazon (was $319.99)

Whether you need a computer for home, school or work, this model can do everything you want it to do and more. You can take it on the go or do your work at home.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzeEE_0d6eooGb00

Echo (4th Gen) : $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

From playing music, telling you the weather or controlling your entire smart home, this Echo device can do as much or a little as you need.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sDpV_0d6eooGb00

Kindle : $49.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Kindles are a perfect gift for anyone on your list. Whether you’re at the beach or on a road trip, this palm-sized device allows avid readers to start a new adventure or students to finish their textbook reading.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H166Q_0d6eooGb00

New Apple AirPods Pro : $159 at Amazon (was $249)

These wireless Bluetooth AirPods are a customer favorite, and it’s easy to see why. They have long battery life and can be recharged on the fly with a convenient charging case.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zQlE_0d6eooGb00

Samsung Tab A7 Lite : $119.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Tablets make great gifts, and we often see the best prices during this time of year. From watching movies, writing papers and video conferencing, this multifaceted tablet is a must-have.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • The fire stick allows you to convert any traditional TV into a smart TV conveniently.
  • Whether you’re working from home or updating your home office, this computer monitor is an ideal choice.
  • This Fitbit will help you make healthier choices and track all your fitness goals.
  • It’s one of the best times of the year to get a smartwatch, and this smartwatch is an ideal choice.
  • If you have a gamer in your life, you’ll want to get this gaming headset .
  • With embedded speakers and a microphone, the Echo frames can pretty much do it all.

Kitchen gadgets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAiGz_0d6eooGb00

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer : $119.99 at Kohl’s (was $199.99)

If you want to replace all your appliances with one efficient kitchen gadget, this instant pot is up for the task. Plus, it cooks dishes faster than your traditional crockpot.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImAvW_0d6eooGb00

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano : $99 at Amazon (was $129)

A precision cooker provides continuous temperature control while cooking, so you’ll always produce the best results.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIXQF_0d6eooGb00

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven : $159.99 at Kohl’s (was $249.99)

Because it doesn’t have the preheat time of a traditional oven, a countertop toaster oven will help you cook meals even faster.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hS95_0d6eooGb00

Ninja Foodi Basket Air fryer : $129.99 at Macy’s (was $223.99)

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier or are just looking for an appliance to fry your favorite foods more quickly, an air fryer is the ideal kitchen gadget.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VEZe_0d6eooGb00

KitchenAid Food Processor : $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Not only is it safer, but food processors will also save time on all your chopping, slicing and dicing. No kitchen should be without a quality food processor.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • If you’ve been looking for a coffee maker , now is the perfect time to pick one up.
  • Level up your culinary skills by getting this durable knife set .
  • This blender will look great on any counter and is the perfect size for any kitchen.
  • Whether you’re buying your first set or updating your old one, this cookware set is an ideal choice.
  • If you have room on your counter or in your cabinet, this juicer is worth the space.
  • Staying hydrated is essential, and this water bottle will make you want to drink water.
  • Protect your food from freezer burn and preserve it longer with this vacuum sealer .

For the home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOkup_0d6eooGb00

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base : $299.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

A robot vacuum will get your floors in tip-top shape and allow you to work smarter, not harder. You won’t miss manually vacuuming your house ever again.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmYYK_0d6eooGb00

GE (C-Smart) Cync Outdoor Smart Plug : $14.99 at Kohl’s (was $29.99)

With this smart plug, you can control almost any wired appliance using only your voice or one of your devices.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBYmG_0d6eooGb00

Shark HE601 Air Purifier : $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

Using an air purifier helps eliminate harmful airborne particles floating around your house, including bacteria, dust and pollen.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493PsK_0d6eooGb00

Bissell PowerFresh Steam mop : $164.99 at Macy’s (was $274.99)

Instead of just pushing around dirty water, a steam mop removes dirt and bacteria while disinfecting floors.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P0S2_0d6eooGb00

Briggs & Stratton 20680 Electric Pressure Washer : $140.83 at Amazon (was $179)

If your driveway, deck or home exterior are looking dirty, a power washer can make it look brand new. It’s a convenient tool for a variety of household projects.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • Those who despise wrinkles in their outfit will love this clothes steamer .
  • This cordless drill will allow you to get ahead on your endless list of projects at home.
  • If you prefer to work smarter, not harder, this leaf blower is the ideal piece of equipment.
  • Anyone who loves being organized will want to pick up this label maker .
  • This sewing machine is the perfect addition to any home.
  • If you’ve had your eye on a Cricut machine , now is the ideal time to snag one.

For the kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGfDQ_0d6eooGb00

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet : $69.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

With easy-to-use parental controls, you can be sure kids are learning and reading appropriate material. They can even read at night.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uUjG_0d6eooGb00

LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer : $15.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)

If you have any young children on your list, these Legos will provide hours of entertainment and learning.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpjVy_0d6eooGb00

Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones : $14.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Headphones allow kids to watch a movie on their tablet, complete homework on their laptop or listen to music wherever they want.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spJOY_0d6eooGb00

Funkoverse Marvel 100 4-Pack : $23.82 at Amazon (was $39.99)

These collectible figurines are fun to play with, and you can add more to your child’s existing collection or start a new one.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • If you’ve been looking into Minecraft games , now is the ideal time to buy.
  • Regardless of your preference, this Nintendo Switch game is one of the best you can get right now.
  • This laser tag set is a fun way to get kids and adults off their devices and moving.
  • Kids can play music, read stories and do other kid-approved activities with this Echo for kids .

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Fitness#Holiday Shopping#Laptop Computers#Kitchen Appliances#Bestreviews#Hdr#Hp#Bed Bath Beyond
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
T3.com

Best Walmart deals still available right now

Did you miss the sales this weekend? If you were too turkey-ed out to shop on Black Friday and even let Cyber Monday pass you by, all is not lost. Walmart is still running its Deals for Days discounts that continue many of the Cyber Monday offers. There are thousands...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
KOLR10 News

11 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

USPS, FedEx, UPS 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Out -- Shop Now!

The holidays are here, so FedEX, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have already released their holiday shipping deadlines. The key takeaway: the time to shop is now. The worry this year isn't just that gifts won't get from your hands to the hands of its recipient -- though you'll want to ship packages as early as Dec. 9, 2021 to make sure they arrive in time. The added worry is that these would-be gifts might not make it to store shelves at all.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Christmas shopping: check out the best ways to pay

Buying festive gifts used to be so simple but the march of technology, Covid and other factors have shaken things up and led to a dizzying array of payment options. Buy something on the fashion website Boohoo, for example, and you can choose from seven ways to check out: credit and debit cards, PayPal, Amazon Pay and four different “buy now, pay later” companies.
SHOPPING
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy