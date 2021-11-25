ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenpeace kindly asks Succession actor not to sue them

By Greg Evans
 7 days ago
Warning: This article does contain spoilers for Succession Season 3.

If you’ve been watching the hit HBO drama Succession and are fully up to speed with everything that’s going on with the dysfunctional Roy family, then you’ll be aware that Cousin Greg is in a spot of bother with his inheritance money.

The awkward relative has been left in a quandary after learning that the sizeable amount of cash that he was hoping to inherit from his Grandpa, Ewan, will instead be given to environmental activists Greenpeace, as a way of counteracting his family’s obsession with money.

This has left Greg with the unusual moral conundrum of whether he should attempt to sue Greenpeace to try and get his money back – which is the kind of greedy capitalism mentality that Succession so brilliantly satirises.

In a rare moment of life imitating art, Greenpeace UK has actually reached out to Nicholas Braun, the actor who plays Greg, to ask him (or Greg) to reconsider suing them. Greenpeace also kindly included a link to an article on the website explaining why you should leave some money to them in your will or at least donate a few pounds.

Braun, who is well worth a follow on Twitter, quipped back at Greenpeace, saying that he (or Greg) is “still gonna do it”, perhaps indicating the route his character plans to go down this season.

Perhaps fearing that they would be next in line, Save The Children asked if “oh no are we next? we thought Tom was kidding...” This is after another of the Succession characters, Tom Wambsgans, joked: “What’s next, Greg? Suing Save the Children?” in response to Greg’s plans to go after Greenpeace.

Reassuringly, for Save The Children at least, Braun informed them that: “The children are safe.”

All’s well that ends well unless you are Greenpeace, who should probably be preparing to lawyer up, at least in a fictional sense.

