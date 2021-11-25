Man dies in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person died after in a fire in Akron Thursday morning.

According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened at a two-story home in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue.

When crews arrived at just after 3 a.m., there were flames showing from the rear of the house. Firefighters had to force their way in. Fire was also in the attic.

A man was taken to the hospital, but died. He has not yet been identified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.