Akron, OH

Man dies in Akron house fire

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person died after in a fire in Akron Thursday morning.

According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened at a two-story home in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue.

When crews arrived at just after 3 a.m., there were flames showing from the rear of the house. Firefighters had to force their way in. Fire was also in the attic.

A man was taken to the hospital, but died. He has not yet been identified.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

