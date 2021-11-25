Man dies in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person died after in a fire in Akron Thursday morning.Alcohol suspected factor after trooper’s patrol car hit in Ashland County
According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened at a two-story home in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue.
When crews arrived at just after 3 a.m., there were flames showing from the rear of the house. Firefighters had to force their way in. Fire was also in the attic.‘Just like my training’: Off-duty Cleveland police officer helps save neighbor’s life
A man was taken to the hospital, but died. He has not yet been identified.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0