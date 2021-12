Robert Hampson formed the psych-rock band Loop in mid-’80s London. Over the next few years, the band went through a bunch of different iterations, and they released three cult-beloved albums before breaking up in 1991. In 2013, Loop reunited to play an All Tomorrow’s Parties festival, and the band released an EP called Array 1 in 2015. Last year, Hampson said that Loop were going into the studio to record their first new album since 1990’s A Gilded Eternity. Today, we learn that the album is coming out early next year, and we get to hear its first single.

