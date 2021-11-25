ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Highway Patrol launches ‘TN Safe Travel Challenge’ for Thanksgiving holiday

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0M7d_0d6ejXJl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State law enforcement and safety officials announced ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday the launch of the “Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge” traffic safety initiative. The challenge begins Wednesday with Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and partner agencies out on roadways in saturated numbers – plus the halting of some road construction to ease congestion.

Anderson County family living in car while waiting for IRS

The Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 28. Officials say the challenge consists of increased patrols from the THP and our law enforcement partners across the state. THP also shared that if during your travels across Tennessee, to please dial *847 (*THP) if you require highway assistance. This will connect you to a THP dispatcher.

Law enforcement will focus their attention along the Interstate 40 corridor. I-40 spans the length of Tennessee, encompassing 455 miles, and runs 2,555 miles through eight states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. The THP will continue statewide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.

“Our mission is to prevent traffic deaths, one loss of life is never acceptable,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers during some of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is important that we all follow the rules of the road. We can prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths by driving the speed limit, buckling our seat belts, never driving distracted, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Gearing up for holiday travel in Tennessee

No road construction

Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi says Thanksgiving travelers won’t be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads this holiday.

“What we try to do during those major holidays is to halt all of our major construction-related lane closures. So, starting on Wednesday at noon, going all the way to midnight on the following Sunday after Thanksgiving, we will have those lane closures halted on our interstates and state routes,” Nagi said.

TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said Wednesday that the stoppage of road construction was part of the department’s effort to contribute to the safety challenge.

“TDOT is proud to join our safety partners in this effort,” Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “I-40 is one of the most heavily traveled interstate corridors in the nation; that’s why our regional help trucks will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur. And to further prevent congestion, we will not allow lane closures for Construction from Noon on Wednesday, November 24, through midnight, Sunday night, November 28.”

2020 holiday traffic numbers

In 2020, there were 26 crashes on the Wednesday before, and 30 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday along I-40 .

One of the crashes was alcohol-related. THP issued 2,209 speeding and 498 seat belt citations and arrested 111 individuals for impaired driving. Over the 108-hour holiday period, there were six fatal crashes, three of the fatalities were alcohol-related, and three people killed were not wearing seat belts.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we have been blessed with,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol will do everything in their power to ensure there’s not an empty seat at your family’s dinner table. We want our citizens and visitors to get to and from their destinations safely.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Child, adult injured in I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were seriously injured in an accident on interstate 40 Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened at I-40 east, west of Danny Thomas, at around 9 a.m. Both the child and adult went to the hospital in critical condition. Eastbound and westbound lanes of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

St. Jude prepares for traffic ahead of Memphis marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Tens of thousands of runners and their families will soon lace up and hit the pavement for the St. Jude marathon on Saturday, December 4. The anticipation building even more this year as crowds are once again welcomed this year following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Memphis Police, the city and the research […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

MS police search for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi law enforcement agencies are reportedly searching for a murder suspect in northern Mississippi. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor is wanted for a murder in Quitman County. Horn Lake Police reportedly received a tip stating Taylor was spotted in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Investigation leads to multi-state ATV theft ring in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An investigation of one stolen ATV in Kentucky led police to a large theft ring in Olive Branch that operated in at least four states, authorities in Kentucky said. Investigators said they located nearly $200,000 dollars worth of ATVs and vehicles stolen from Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky in the theft […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Man convicted of deadly shooting outside Raleigh rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man has reportedly been convicted of shooting another man to death in Raleigh several years ago. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Darius Mack has been convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. The DA’s office says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. October 4, 2017, outside of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, multiple injured in Humboldt High shooting

UPDATE: Humboldt Police on Wednesday said they are looking for Davon Hardiman in connection with this shooting. Find more information here. HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – One person died following a shooting at Humboldt High School in Gibson County on Tuesday night. Located about an hour and a half northeast of Memphis, the shooting happened outside of […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner
WREG

How Memphis plans to increase community policing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief calls community policing a top priority. The mayor wants to see it happen. Citizens agree it’s a must. This summer the Memphis Police Department held a series of events to build bridges and trust in the community, especially with children. Those who attended said it was needed. “I was raised […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community reacts to shooting at Humboldt High School

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– The Humboldt community is in shock after one person died in a deadly shooting during a high school basketball game on Tuesday. The basketball game between Humboldt High School and Northside High started out as a fun and exciting evening, but it ended on a terrifying note after gun shots rang out. Chaos […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

University of Memphis suspends vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is reportedly suspending its vaccine mandate. The university announced the suspension in a statement released Wednesday. “On December 1, the University was advised that state exemption regarding federal compliance with the vaccine mandate has been suspended until further notice,” the university said. “Therefore, the University of Memphis will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Willow Oaks residents say they’re being forced to leave apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents of the Willow Oaks apartments in the airport area are wondering what comes next after they said they’re being forced to leave their homes. People who live there said they received a 30 day notice last month saying they had to leave before the end of November. But a day after that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
IRS
WREG

Serial robber targeting Kroger stores strikes again

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Southeast Memphis Kroger store on Tuesday. Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the incident. They said it happened at the Kroger store at 540 South Mendenhall. According to police, he went to the customer service counter, indicated he had a gun, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heavy law enforcement presence returns to Beech Creek to search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have returned to Beech Creek months after scaling back efforts in the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) public information officer Leslie Earhart, the return is part of a planned search to take advantage of winter weather. Earhart emphasized there are no […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman indicted after grandmother killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis, Arkansas woman was indicted Wednesday after police say she shot and killed a 64-year-old woman in South Memphis, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Police said the shooting happened this year on July 24 around 1 a.m. at Cleaborn Pointe at Heritage Landing apartments on Lauderdale […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brother, sister arrested in South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two siblings wanted in a South Memphis deadly double shooting in April were arrested, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday. Alfred Robinson, 28, was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and several charges related to firearms and drugs. His sister, Chekora Momon, 22, was charged with facilitation of attempted first degree murder. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy