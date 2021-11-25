ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2021?

By Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvwvo_0d6ejUfa00

(NEXSTAR) – As stores like Target and Walmart are deciding to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day, you may be wondering just what shopping options there will be on Nov. 25.

While dozens of big name retailers are giving their employees the holiday off this year, Thanksgiving hosts can rest assured that day-of food purchases will be possible. Among the stores that will remain open on Turkey Day, a fair number are grocery stores, albeit with modified schedules.

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

Here’s a list of mostly national chains that we know will be open on Thanksgiving 2021 (holiday hours may vary so check for your location):

  • Acme
  • Albertsons
  • Amigos
  • Andronico’s
  • Balducci’s
  • Carrs
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • Cabela’s
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • Foodtown
  • Haggen
  • Jewel Osco
  • Kings
  • Lucky
  • Market Street
  • Meijer
  • Pavilions
  • Randalls
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
  • Shaws/Star (with the exceptions of locations in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
  • Sears
  • ShopRite
  • Starbucks
  • Stop & Shop
  • Tom Thumb
  • United Express
  • United Supermarkets
  • Vons
  • Walgreens
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods Market
Thanksgiving closings: These retailers will be closed for the holiday

Even stores that do shut down for Thanksgiving are going to be back open and trying to lure you in with sales on Black Friday. This week, big box stores announced their deals for the unofficial holiday.

Some retailers offered price cuts as early as October, reportedly to offset remaining COVID-19 pandemic issues. Of course, with supply chain woes and potential postal service backups on the horizon, experts are saying an “earlier-is-better” mentality is recommended when it comes to shopping for gifts this year.

Here’s a look at some of the top early Black Friday deals:

Amazon

Amazon began offering Black Friday-worthy deals in early October, including on AirPods, TVs and blenders. New “epic” deals are reportedly dropping daily. Find out more about the discounts here.

Best Buy

The kick-off for Best Buy’s deals also began in October and include markdowns on TVs, headphones and Chromebooks. During the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals that will last all week instead of one day. Find out more about their Black Friday deals here.

Kohl’s

Early Black Friday deals (including on luggage and clothing) at Kohl’s kicked off in October. The store’s coupons, known as Kohl’s Cash, are going to be offered in $5 increments to those spending $25 from Oct. 20-24. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open on Black Friday. Find out more on these deals here.

Target

Target has already released the online catalog of the retailers Black Friday deals. Target is another store staying closed Thanksgiving Day with plans to be open on Nov. 26, Black Friday. Stay up-to-date on Target’s offers right here.

Walmart

Reportedly in an effort to keep people safer this year, Walmart is rolling out different deals now through Black Friday. The deals apply to online and in-store shopping. Walmart stores will be closed this Thanksgiving for the second time since the late 1980s because of the coronavirus pandemic. Find out more about the company’s upcoming deals here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Black Friday#Nexstar#Target#Acme Albertsons#Starbucks Stop#United Express#Airpods
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WATE

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy