Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A U.K. man's leisurely stroll on his father's farm led to the discovery of an expansive Roman villa complex and striking mosaic beneath the soil. "I noticed these bits of pottery, oyster shells and what I now know to be orange Roman roof tiles," Jim Irvine, son of farmer Brian Naylor, told i, a U.K.-based newspaper. Irvine spotted the artifacts in the summer of 2020 while he, his wife and his daughters were taking a walk across the farm, located in the county of Rutland. Out of curiosity, Irvine looked up the site of his discovery on Google Earth and saw a distinct crop mark in the field — one that his family had never noticed in their decades working the land.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO