Two cute puppies help CBS 17’s Laura Smith with the Thanksgiving ‘fur-cast’

Raleigh, NC – Thanksgiving is off to a chilly start, and that’s why Barney the puppy is wearing his sweater this morning!

Barney can ditch the sweater by the afternoon hours when temperatures reach around 61 degrees for highs. That’s about where we should be for this time of year!

Sweet Winslow, courtesy of Susan and Jill from Holly Springs, is ready for a walk when temperatures jump above freezing. That will happen by 9 this morning under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

We’ll wrap up Thanksgiving partly cloudy and dry, then a cold front crosses the region overnight into early Friday morning. Scattered showers will move through between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Drier and cooler air moves in behind the front and it will turn breezy and chilly.

Highs on Black Friday will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, so take the jacket with you shopping!

