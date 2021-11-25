ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Two cute puppies help CBS 17’s Laura Smith with the Thanksgiving ‘fur-cast’

CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yv36R_0d6ehXFL00

Raleigh, NC – Thanksgiving is off to a chilly start, and that’s why Barney the puppy is wearing his sweater this morning!

Barney can ditch the sweater by the afternoon hours when temperatures reach around 61 degrees for highs. That’s about where we should be for this time of year!

Sweet Winslow, courtesy of Susan and Jill from Holly Springs, is ready for a walk when temperatures jump above freezing. That will happen by 9 this morning under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

We’ll wrap up Thanksgiving partly cloudy and dry, then a cold front crosses the region overnight into early Friday morning. Scattered showers will move through between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Drier and cooler air moves in behind the front and it will turn breezy and chilly.

Highs on Black Friday will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, so take the jacket with you shopping!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Laura Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Fur#Puppies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
387
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy