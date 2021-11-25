ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Best White Elephant gifts

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6xAj_0d6ehWMc00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which White Elephant gift is best?

The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives.

Once a price point is decided on by the group, participants purchase a gift to bring to the party. Since you don’t know who will end up with it, part of the fun is coming up with something funny, practical, or shocking. You can play it safe with a tame gift that has universal appeal or go for shock value with a gag gift.

To help you choose the perfect White Elephant gift, read our buying guide. We’re including our favorite gift idea, Buzzfeed’s Social Sabotage , which is sure to inspire laughs, or at the very least, interesting conversations.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

What to know before you buy a White Elephant gift

How the game works

To organize the White Elephant gift game, first determine how many guests are involved in the exchange. Next, decide on a price point for gifts, keeping them affordable for everyone. After that, set the ground rules: if you don’t want mature-themed gifts or prefer nonfood items, let people know before they begin shopping.

At the time of the party, guests arrive with their wrapped White Elephant gifts. Numbers are pulled to see who gets first pick at the gifts — or can steal someone else’s. If you’re truly following the rules, guests are only able to steal two gifts. Lastly, everyone opens their gift to see their surprise.

Choose gifts based on the type of group

White Elephant gifting can push the limits with funny gifts among friends and relatives, but they might not be appropriate for office or team parties. Not everyone has the same sense of humor, so a good rule is to purchase a gift that won’t cause someone to look at you differently after opening it. On the other hand, if you’re with friends and try to outdo one another, the sky’s the limit.

Popular gifting ideas

  • Something that involves others: White Elephant gifts that involve others includes board games, food baskets, or even popular DVDs. These make great family-friendly gifts and boost the chances that your gift will be used and enjoyed by as many people as possible. Food baskets can also take the shape of giant popcorn tins, cookie trays, or specialty baking projects.
  • Something that solves a problem: Practical gifts might seem boring, but consider a common problem among the group to which everyone can relate. Power banks are great for charging devices on the go, and car de-icer kits help someone clean off their car for a safe ride home in snowy conditions. Leather shoe care kits are also popular, as they include products that can be used on other leather items.
  • Something for self-care: Self-care White Elephant gifts are thoughtful and safe options. They’re items that the recipient will enjoy but would not necessarily purchase for themselves. These can be bath and spa sets or small aromatherapy kits. Gift cards also fall into this category, especially for popular local restaurants or coffee shops.

How much you can expect to spend on a White Elephant gift

White Elephant gifts usually have $10-$25 limits among friends and coworkers. Some families opt to spend a little bit more and may push it to as much as $50.

White Elephant gifts FAQ

Q. I’m concerned the recipient won’t like or can’t use their White Elephant gift. What should I do?

A. Since you don’t know who’ll end up with the gift, consider including the gift receipt. That way, if the gift isn’t to their liking, they can discreetly return it for something they’ll truly enjoy.

Q. Should we include children in the White Elephant gift exchange?

A. It can get expensive if you start to include children, as parents end up footing the bill for an extra gift. You can do a modified exchange for children and limit it to less than $5 per child if it’s affordable and amenable to the whole family.

What White Elephant gifts are best to buy?

Top White Elephant gift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPebn_0d6ehWMc00

Buzzfeed’s Social Sabotage

Our take: Get the whole party involved with an activity that garners belly laughs galore.

What we like: See which of your friends has the guts to send or post embarrassing stories on their social media channels.

What we dislike: Can have personal and professional repercussions, so choose your company wisely with this one.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Shop Now

Top White Elephant gift for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALURz_0d6ehWMc00

Fruit of the Loom’s Men’s Christmas Union Suit

Our take: A budget-conscious White Elephant gift. Will become a seasonal favorite for the recipient.

What we like: Cute design and cozy fit. Great gift for the person who is truly a homebody in the colder months.

What we dislike: Only available in men’s sizing, so you’ll need to figure out a compatible size if gifting to a woman.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Shop Now

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veh8A_0d6ehWMc00

The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking

Our take: Genuinely thoughtful gift. Light reading offering useful life hacks from the Danish way to live well.

What we like: All-encompassing subject material including fitness, fashion, décor, and even recipes.

What we dislike: Pretty inexpensive. You may need to pair it with something else to meet your White Elephant price limit.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Elephant#Best Gifts#Restaurants#Christmas#Bestreviews#Buzzfeed#Social Sabotage
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best white homecoming dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.
APPAREL
KRON4

Best white Christmas ornament

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Then try adding some white Christmas tree ornaments to your decor this year. White ornaments can give your living room a wintry feel while you stay cozy by the fire. White ornaments are wildly popular, and there are many to choose from. Deciding if you want to purchase ornaments individually or in a set, the ornament’s size and your tree decor style can make your search easier by narrowing the scope of choices.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Recipes
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
27 First News

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of 40...
TRAVEL
momblogsociety.com

Best Congratulation Gifts for Everyone

There will be a lot of situations in your social circle where you will wish someone the best and congratulate them for a good job or achievement. The achievement might be buying a house, completing a business milestone, having a baby, or simply any other situation that you know will make the other person happy.
LIFESTYLE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Invited to a holiday party this year? Don’t forget to bring one of these great host gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Show a host your appreciation with these gifts When you attend a party or gathering, it’s customary to give the host a gift to show your gratitude. Popular gifts include wine, flowers and gourmet chocolates, but they’re not the only options. Choosing the ideal gift […]
LIFESTYLE
Messenger

Homemade gifts make the best gifts

Want to give a little love with a handmade present but don’t know where to start? The Kentucky Movers & Makers are offering unique classes during the holiday season for people interested in crafting and making personalized gifts for family and friends. In addition to their usual offerings, these special classes are in high demand and many spots have already been reserved.
MADISONVILLE, KY
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
WGNO

Best spa gift sets for that person who loves to pamper themselves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which spa gift set is best? If you’re looking for a gift that’s both luxurious and practical, consider a spa gift set. Often sold in the form of a basket, these gifts come with an assortment of relaxing or decadent items in a decorative package.  Whether […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

54 White Elephant Group Chat Names That Are Snow Much Fun

While gathering gifts for your friends and family is always a Christmas highlight, stealing those sparkly packages during a riveting White Elephant can be just as fun. Will you end up with that luxe bottle of wine, or... a box of paper clips? You may just be able to swing the odds in your favor. With the holidays fast approaching, your best bet is to create that White Elephant group chat and plan out your strategy.
INTERNET
8 News Now

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy