American Cities Getting the Least Amount of Sleep

Sleep deprivation is a major concern, and most Americans are not getting enough z’s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 35.2% of American adults usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep, which the CDC says is seven hours of sleep over a 24-hour period.

People in some cities get less sleep than others. To determine the 55 cities getting the least sleep, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average in U.S. metro areas from the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.

There are many reasons why we don’t get enough shut-eye. Inconsistent bedtimes, using technology late at night, shift work, long work hours, stress, and sleep apnea can all affect the duration and quality of sleep. Here are 19 secrets to a good night's sleep .

Not getting enough sleep carries serious consequences -- lack of concentration while driving and mistakes made at work are among them. Sleep deprivation also has been linked to chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and depression.

Lack of sleep becomes less of an issue with age, as just 26.3% of U.S. adults over 65 report short sleep duration, according to a survey done by the CDC in 2014.

Cities in the Rust Belt states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and cities in states along the Appalachian Mountains such as Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky get the least sleep. As for counties, this is the most sleep deprived county in every state .

New York, the city that never sleeps, missed the 55 cities getting the least sleep and ranks 106 among the 384 metro areas considered. The city that gets the least sleep might surprise you.

Here are the cities getting the least sleep

To determine the cities getting the least sleep, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average in the 384 U.S. metro areas. Data is from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. Insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

All other data came from the CHR, and figures are for the most recent year available. Population figures are one-year estimates for the 18 years and over age group from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 2019.

55. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.5% -- #123 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 23.4% -- #210 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #138 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 3,375,886

54. Altoona, PA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.4% -- #89 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 24.9% -- #152 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.2 -- #33 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 97,209

53. Knoxville, TN

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.1% -- #253 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 24.5% -- #168 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.3 -- #23 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 691,475

52. Jacksonville, NC

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.4% -- #237 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 20.2% -- #293 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.6 -- #183 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 149,628

51. Mobile, AL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.3% -- #294 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.7% -- #69 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #83 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 328,011

50. Dayton-Kettering, OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.8% -- #207 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 25.8% -- #128 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #91 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 631,764

49. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.8% -- #210 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.0% -- #23 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.6 -- #195 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 297,450

48. Toledo, OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.0% -- #261 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.4% -- #117 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #58 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 500,410

47. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.4% -- #327 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 31.5% -- #31 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.5 -- #8 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 249,133

46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.4% -- #82 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 29.0% -- #62 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #103 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 396,205

45. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.2% -- #298 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.4% -- #17 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.7 -- #152 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 208,175

44. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.2% -- #98 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.8% -- #107 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.0 -- #78 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 492,569

43. East Stroudsburg, PA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.7% -- #158 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 24.2% -- #180 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #84 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 137,155

42. Warner Robins, GA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.8%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.2% -- #354 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.9% -- #65 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.5 -- #227 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 139,703

41. Wheeling, WV-OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.8%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.7% -- #272 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.3% -- #77 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.4 -- #15 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 112,608

40. Muskegon, MI

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.8%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.3% -- #129 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 24.7% -- #160 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.2 -- #38 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 134,308

39. Johnson City, TN

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.9% -- #340 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.7% -- #109 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.4 -- #11 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 167,012

38. Sumter, SC

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.8% -- #343 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 29.2% -- #57 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #137 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 108,684

37. Utica-Rome, NY

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 40.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.4% -- #128 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 25.2% -- #143 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.5 -- #224 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 228,953

36. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.6% -- #367 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 30.3% -- #43 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.7 -- #3 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 71,176

35. Flint, MI

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.7% -- #213 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.3% -- #118 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #97 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 315,245

34. Morgantown, WV

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.1%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.1% -- #333 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 21.9% -- #257 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.5 -- #9 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 115,385

33. Florence, SC

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.3%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.6% -- #346 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 31.8% -- #29 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #116 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 157,986

32. Johnstown, PA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.3%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.9% -- #115 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.6% -- #114 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #55 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 105,479

31. Owensboro, KY

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.3% -- #240 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.7% -- #88 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.4 -- #17 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 92,611

30. Montgomery, AL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 13.3% -- #380 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.4% -- #75 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #95 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 287,483

29. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 22.4% -- #48 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.6% -- #113 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #49 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 442,808

28. Spartanburg, SC

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.4% -- #351 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.7% -- #70 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #52 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 246,073

27. Cumberland, MD-WV

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.3% -- #330 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.9% -- #84 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.3 -- #28 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 80,176

26. Fayetteville, NC

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.8% -- #315 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 25.5% -- #133 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.5 -- #223 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 393,821

25. Hammond, LA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.1% -- #256 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 33.1% -- #11 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.3 -- #24 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 101,940

24. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.4% -- #328 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.0% -- #26 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.4 -- #12 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 95,047

23. Lawton, OK

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.9% -- #362 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.2% -- #79 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #46 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 96,947

22. Lake Charles, LA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.2% -- #131 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 28.8% -- #68 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.0 -- #69 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 156,914

21. Jackson, TN

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.8%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.2% -- #372 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 31.0% -- #37 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.4 -- #13 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 137,940

20. Lima, OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.9% -- #308 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.8% -- #106 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.0 -- #60 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 78,724

19. Tuscaloosa, AL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.3% -- #371 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.7% -- #89 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.0 -- #62 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 199,132

18. Niles, MI

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 41.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.0% -- #187 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 21.8% -- #262 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #102 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 120,199

17. Charleston, WV

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.9% -- #364 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 26.7% -- #110 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.9 -- #2 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 203,517

16. Albany, GA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.1% -- #374 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.1% -- #20 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #113 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 112,973

15. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.3%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.4% -- #167 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 24.0% -- #187 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #126 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 1,619,830

14. Macon-Bibb County, GA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.0% -- #359 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.1% -- #21 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.7 -- #169 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 177,799

13. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.6%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.5% -- #231 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 31.7% -- #30 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.9 -- #88 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 113,971

12. Springfield, OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.0% -- #301 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 29.9% -- #48 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.2 -- #34 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 104,373

11. Columbus, GA-AL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.9% -- #310 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.5% -- #94 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.8 -- #135 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 245,272

10. Homosassa Springs, FL

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 42.9%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.4% -- #88 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 35.7% -- #1 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.3 -- #19 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 127,844

9. Hinesville, GA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.6% -- #320 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 34.3% -- #4 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 4.6 -- #188 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 57,207

8. Clarksville, TN-KY

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.0%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.0% -- #337 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.5% -- #97 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #43 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 230,009

7. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.1%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.9% -- #341 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 30.2% -- #46 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #51 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 118,415

6. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.2%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.0% -- #259 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 29.0% -- #61 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.2 -- #35 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 429,687

5. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.0% -- #361 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 31.3% -- #33 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.7 -- #4 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 281,044

4. Morristown, TN

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.4%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.3% -- #352 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 32.3% -- #18 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.7 -- #6 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 113,726

3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 43.7%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.1% -- #356 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 27.8% -- #86 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 5.1 -- #50 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 1,014,168

2. Beckley, WV

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 45.5%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.2% -- #373 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 30.7% -- #39 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 6.2 -- #1 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 91,987

1. Urban Honolulu, HI

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 47.1%

> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.5% -- #80 highest of 384 cities

> Adults reporting no physical activity: 20.0% -- #300 highest of 384 cities

> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 3.6 -- #375 highest of 384 cities

> Adult population: 769,689