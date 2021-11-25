ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LuLu ramps up investment in ecommerce

Cover picture for the articleUAE-based retailer LuLu Group has planned to invest EUR 242 million in its ecommerce and logistic capabilities to augment its online sales by the end...

Athelios takes over asset manager Advertum

Germany-based investment company Athelios Vermögensatelier has taken over the asset manager Advertum Vermögensmanagement. Athelios Vermögensatelier will take over 100% of the shares in Advertum Vermögensmanagement with retroactive effect from 1 January 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. As part of the Athelios Group, Advertum will continue to exist as an independent company and brand. Athelios' aim is to build a bank-independent asset manager who is characterised by a high degree of digitisation and automation.
Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

India-based fintech Cashfree Payments has announced an equity investment of USD 15 million in UAE-based payment gateway provider Telr to expand in the MENA region. This strategic investment in Telr will enable the company to launch its distinctive offerings in the MENA region, utilising Telr’s presence and payment infrastructure. In addition, Cashfree and Telr aim to develop a unified cross-border payments platform that would help Indian merchants accept payments from customers in the MENA region and vice-versa, via a single integration.
GlobeSt.com

Institutional Investors Ramp Up Acquisitions of iBuyer Loans

Institutional single-family rental investors are seizing opportunities to purchase iBuyer loans. These loans arm investors with a competitive edge to swiftly pursue and close opportunities, like large blocks of homes, which can help them gain market share. “In a competitive residential real estate market, like we have today, it is...
thepaypers.com

Tinkoff acquires Jump.Finance

Tinkoff has acquired a controlling stake (51%) in Just Look, the developer of Jump.Finance, a fintech service that automates interactions with freelancers, including payments. Tinkoff has acquired a controlling stake (51%) in Just Look, the developer of Jump.Finance, a fintech service that automates interactions with freelancers, including payments. The deal...
SABB launches supply chain finance solution

The Saudi British Bank has launched a Shariah-compliant supply chain finance (payables finance) solution. The move is in line with Vision 2030’s initiative to increase financing for the SME sector and to meet the customers’ needs. The “payables finance” concept is based on buyer risk where the seller bears the...
Seaya Ventures, Cathay Innovation announce USD 125 mln fund to invest in Latin America's startups

Seaya Ventures and Cathay Innovation have announced the first close of a USD 125 million multi-sector fund for startups across Latin America redefining industry and society. Based out of Mexico City, the Seaya Cathay Latam Fund aims to be the direct link for local, purpose-driven entrepreneurs to the worldwide resources needed to build and scale resilient businesses leading markets on the regional or global stage.
Incomlend to support Vensen International with invoice financing programme

Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend has announced a new invoice financing programme for Vensen International. The working capital solution enables the company to finance and increase the production output to meet increased demands for specialised water treatment machines for buildings. Traditionally, it takes Vensen International up to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can undermine their financial agility and limit their manufacturing output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, Vensen International can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are shipped to the buyer. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their next production cycle and meet new or increased orders from their customers.
Bank Hapoalim to invest USD 10 mln in Neema

Bank Hapoalim has announced it will invest in the Israel-based fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is expected to invest USD 10 million in the company at a USD 40-$50 million valuation. Neema has developed a digital wallet that allows users to conduct money transfers along with other financial services specifically for unserved populations in the Israeli financial market, such as foreign workers.
Co-op Bank and BankiFi work together to support SMEs

UK-based Co-operative Bank has announced a GBP 500,000 investment in local fintech BankiFi to improve banks’ offering in the SME market. After launching two projects – an SME mobile banking service and a new Request to pay (RTP) app in collaboration with BankiFi, Co-Op bank has agreed to pour another half of million GBP in the further development of the SME market, focusing on cash management.
Allevo, Bakken, Bæck finalise the Whizzer project

Romania-based Allevo and Norway’s Bakken & Bæck have finalised the Whizzer project, with a total investment of approximately EUR 738k. The investment came with the support of a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA and Norwegian Financial Mechanisms 2014-2021. Out of the fund, EUR 420k are non-refundable grant.
Uquid and Binance to launch joint online shopping platform

The 2019-launched ecommerce platform Uquid has partnered with Binance to allow customers to pay for goods via Binance Pay. The online shopping platform counts for over 2 million products in sectors as diverse as fashion, jewellery, appliances, Christmas decorations, home, and pet and has recently integrated Binance Pay, allowing users of both platforms to make purchases using cryptocurrencies with no fees.
Ingenico launches PPaaS, its Payments Platform as a Service offer

Ingenico, a France-based payments company and a Worldline brand, has rolled out PPaaS to enable merchants to create commerce and payment options for their customers. Built on a new cloud-based technology stack, PPaaS is a component in the evolution of the Point of Sale (POS) into an ecosystem enabler. PPaaS is a suite of payment and commerce services that combines proprietary solutions for managing terminals with third-party applications and alternative payment methods such as Alipay.
YouTrip raises USD 30 mln

YouTrip has raised USD 30 million in its latest Series A round. The new capital will supercharge the company’s technological capabilities to improve its suite of payment products, in particular entering the B2B payments space, as well as accelerating its entrance into the wider Southeast Asia. YouTrip’s new corporate credit...
Tink partners with Ecolytiq for sustainable banking solution

Sweden-based open banking platform Tink has announced a collaboration with the sustainability-as-a-service provider Ecolytiq. As an open banking platform, Tink enables customer companies to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions, verify account holders and set up tools for personal financial management via an API. Banks, financial institutions and fintechs should initially provide customers in the DACH region with individual calculations of the ecological footprint and behavioural incentives to make more sustainable consumer decisions. The Ecolytiq solution is integrated via an API that extends existing digital banking applications with new functions. The Ecolytiq software calculates personal environmental influences, such as CO2 values, on the basis of payment transactions.
Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
