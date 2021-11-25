LuLu ramps up investment in ecommerce

Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend has announced a new invoice financing programme for Vensen International. The working capital solution enables the company to finance and increase the production output to meet increased demands for specialised water treatment machines for buildings. Traditionally, it takes Vensen International up to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can undermine their financial agility and limit their manufacturing output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, Vensen International can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are shipped to the buyer. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their next production cycle and meet new or increased orders from their customers.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO