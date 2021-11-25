Paysafe integrates paysafecard solution in Huawei's App Gallery

Tesla might have a strong foothold in China, with the locally produced Model 3 and Model Y still showing strong sales figures, but local manufacturers are entering the market at an ever-increasing rate. EV startup Nio recently launched its first-ever sedan, the ET7, and Aiways is getting ready to destroy the Tesla Model Y with its U6 crossover. At the lower-end of the market, SAIC-GM, a joint venture between General Motors and China's SAIC Motor, is building the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV at only $4,460. Now there's yet another new kid on the block.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO