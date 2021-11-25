ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remy Cointreau’s Higher Profit Forecast Gives Warm Glow

kamcity.com
 7 days ago

Remy Cointreau raised its full-year profit forecast after a...

www.kamcity.com

b975.com

Canada’s CIBC profit misses on higher provisions, lifts dividend 10%

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce missed analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it raised loan-loss provisions by 36% in its personal and commercial banking unit, and lifted its dividend 10%. Canada’s fifth-largest lender increased its dividend to C$1.61 from C$1.46, and said it would buy back...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Home chefs fuel grocer Kroger's forecast raise, profit beat

(Reuters) -Kroger Co raised full-year sales and profit forecasts after its results topped estimates on Thursday, as a sustained boom in at-home cooking lifts demand for the retailer’s groceries, sending its shares up 12%. A rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases during the third quarter also boosted sales at grocers, with some such as Costco Wholesale Corp forced to reinstate limits on purchases of items including tissues, roll towels and bottled water, as consumers resumed hoarding some goods.
BUSINESS
#Europe#Reuters
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Remy Cointreau Raises Outlook

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Thursday with Remy Cointreau starring, while investors digested the formation of a new governing coalition in Germany as well as the region’s ongoing Covid-19 crisis. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Higher Despite Covid Headwinds; Remy Cointreau Up 13%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors continued to monitor political developments and the Covid crisis. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.4%, with utilities stocks rising 1.8% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Investors were digesting fresh political...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Drinks group Remy Cointreau raises guidance after H1 profit beat

PARIS (Reuters) – Remy Cointreau raised its full year profit outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected 104.5% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe. Regarding its 2021/22 financial full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Remy Cointreau will see M&A pressure building

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) has given investors a new reason to celebrate. The 10 billion euro cognac maker is now targeting “very strong”, rather than merely “strong”, growth in operating profit for the year ending March 2022, sending its shares up 11%. Operating profit more than doubled year-on-year in the six months to September to 213 million euros. Inflation is actually helping: Remy can charge higher prices while input costs for products like whiskey and cognac, which have been sitting in a barrel for years, barely budge.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investmentu.com

Top Mining Penny Stocks with Higher Profit Margins

Mining penny stocks are common. But, I’ve picked out some companies for you that have better than average returns. The mining industry has done well with the pandemic. Additionally, it’s expected to do well in the future. Because of the new infrastructure bill, there will likely be a nice boost to most of the industry. Specifically, I’m talking about those companies that produce usable metals. And, other raw materials.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report blasted posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while raising its full-year earnings guidance, as retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply chain disruptions. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30 came...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion

Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co. and management. Interactive Investor has over 400,000 customers and assets under administration of approximately £55 billion. Abrdn said the deal will help it achieve scale in the high-growth direct investing market, accessing new customer segments and capabilities. Abrdn said the deal will be double-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ambarella stock rallies 13% as chip maker swings to quarterly profit, sales rise 64%

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Build-A-Bear Jumps After Q3 Results; BeyondSpring Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.06% to 34,847.76 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.17% to 15,719.00. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,634.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,428,910 cases with around 803,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,596,770 cases and 469,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,094,450 COVID-19 cases with 614,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,226,130 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,236,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS

