Nonius and Adyen partner to improve hospitality payment process

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess technology solutions company Nonius and Dutch payment company Adyen have announced their partnership that will enable hospitality sector companies to integrate guest and...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
thepaypers.com

Sports platform Sorare taps SEON's fraud prevention solution

France-based fantasy football platform Sorare has selected Hungary-based fraud prevention company SEON to stop fraud within their referral programme and protect NFTs. Sorare will implement SEON’s combination of onboarding monitoring, device fingerprinting, and tailored risk rules to prevent referral fraud and protect their portfolio of NFTs. The company recently received a USD 680 million funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank and uses blockchain technology to transform the online football fandom.
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
thepaypers.com

Athelios takes over asset manager Advertum

Germany-based investment company Athelios Vermögensatelier has taken over the asset manager Advertum Vermögensmanagement. Athelios Vermögensatelier will take over 100% of the shares in Advertum Vermögensmanagement with retroactive effect from 1 January 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. As part of the Athelios Group, Advertum will continue to exist as an independent company and brand. Athelios' aim is to build a bank-independent asset manager who is characterised by a high degree of digitisation and automation.
thepaypers.com

Frost secures FCA authorisation

UK-based e-money institution Frost has received full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide financial services to customers in the UK. The approval allows the company to move its mobile application from the sandbox stage to a production environment and enables the creation of account numbers and sort codes, the issuance of payment cards, and processing of transactions for eager clients.
thepaypers.com

Deutsche Bank help corporate clients meet their ESG goals

Deutsche Bank has launched sustainability-linked overdrafts to help meet a growing demand for innovative ESG products in the cash management space. The new solution is designed to encourage businesses to improve their ESG performance by providing a pricing incentive related to an ESG KPI. For the pilot stage, this KPI will be the client’s ESG rating, as determined by a third-party ESG rating specialist. If a client’s ESG rating changes above or below a certain threshold, their pricing will be adjusted accordingly. While offering this innovation Deutsche Bank considers the clients overall sustainability strategies and targets.
thepaypers.com

Co-op Bank and BankiFi work together to support SMEs

UK-based Co-operative Bank has announced a GBP 500,000 investment in local fintech BankiFi to improve banks’ offering in the SME market. After launching two projects – an SME mobile banking service and a new Request to pay (RTP) app in collaboration with BankiFi, Co-Op bank has agreed to pour another half of million GBP in the further development of the SME market, focusing on cash management.
thepaypers.com

Robi Axiata added to Fortumo's direct carrier billing platform

Estonia-based mobile technology company Fortumo has announced the launch of mobile operator Robi Axiata on its payment platform in Bangladesh. Merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform can collect payments from Robi and Airtel subscribers through Fortumo’s Unified SDK. Unified SDK connects merchants to Robi, a network of telcos, and 30+ digital wallets through one integration. Fortumo hosts and localises Unified SDK checkout flows on its platform, making it scalable for merchants to launch local payment methods across the world.
thepaypers.com

CO-OP Springboard enhanced with cross-platform access

US-based financial services co-operative CO-OP has enhanced its CO-OP Springboard, so now issuers can service a more extensive range of member card accounts. CO-OP’s vision for Springboard is for the application to serve as a point of entry into the payments technology ecosystem the company has been building since 2016. According to company officials, the approach to Springboard has been iterative and user-focused from the time the technology was acquired in 2017 alongside CO-OP’s merger with long-time strategic partner TMG.
thepaypers.com

iwoca expands revenue-based loan to support post-pandemic SME recovery

UK-based SME lender iwoca has announced the expansion of its merchant cash advance product to SMEs accepting card payments in the UK. The merchant cash advance will enable small businesses to repay their loan based on their sales and have control by choosing what percentage of their revenue to pay. This product expansion comes following an integration with FundingXchange, launched in September 2021, which offered revenue-based finance loans between GBP 1,000 – GBP 50,000 to online sellers on eBay.
thepaypers.com

UniTeller and Tranglo partner to expand remittance services in APAC countries

US-based cross-border and remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Malayisian payment service provider Tranglo to expand its services in the Asia Pacific area. UniTeller has been present in Asia for two decades and is looking to expand its network to 13 emerging markets, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal,...
pymnts.com

Verto, Banking Circle Partner on International Payments

The B2B cross-border payments provider VertoFX is working with Banking Circle to streamline international payments. Banking Circle announced the project on it website this week, saying Verto would use the bank’s virtual IBAN solution and local payment rails to alleviate the pain of complex pay-ins and cross border payments. “Our...
pymnts

MoneyGram, urpay Partner on Saudi Arabia Payments

MoneyGram International announced Thursday (Dec. 2) is working with the digital wallet provider urpay to power cross-border payments from Saudi Arabia. The partnership, expected to go live for customers early next year, lets urpay connect to Moneygram’s “API-driven infrastructure and global network to provide its millions of users the ability to send money around the world,” the company said in the news release.
thepaypers.com

PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
thepaypers.com

Shufti Pro and Opal partner to automate KYC process for customer onboarding

UK-based IDV provider Shufti Pro and financial solution provider Opal have joined hands to deliver seamless experience for customer onboarding. Fintech platform Opal delivers convenient, transparent, and low-cost payment solutions while IDV provider Shufti Pro aims to deliver AML and KYC solutions to both banks and financial institutions internationally. Through...
thepaypers.com

Bolt acquires Tipser and launches remote checkout

US-based checkout and shopper network company Bolt has acquired Tipser, a Sweden-based tech company enabling commerce on any digital surface. Tipser has spent the past 10 years working on its embedded commerce technology that allows consumers to purchase products natively on any surface—whether that be an online publication, mobile marketplace, price comparison site, social media platform, or search engine.
thepaypers.com

KB Kookmin Bank to develop financial services using VR technology

KB Kookmin Bank has established a branch in virtual space to develop new financial services using virtual reality technology. It will be used as financial education content for teenagers and serve as a metaverse testbed to experience and accumulate new technologies. KB said it has worked with Sharebox, a VR...
thepaypers.com

Interac selects Microsoft's solution for digital payments

Canada-based interbank method Interac has tapped Microsoft Azure for its cloud capabilities to securely manage the growth of digital transactions in Canada. Interac states it has seen a surge in demand for its solutions and requires a trusted, reliable and secure cloud platform to support ongoing innovation and product development. During the pandemic the company processed almost one billion Interac e-Transfer transactions sent since the beginning of April 2020.
pymnts

Restaurant POS Consolidation Proves Systems Must Do More Than Just Process Payments

With more of restaurants’ operations digital than ever before, managers are becoming all too aware of the limitations of leading solutions. Many businesses are turning to different providers to get each of their needs met, from point of sale (POS) to digital ordering to order management to marketing and more, creating a tangle of digital systems that cannot communicate with one another, and, while still easier than using pen and paper, becomes another source of stress.
thepaypers.com

Bank Hapoalim to invest USD 10 mln in Neema

Bank Hapoalim has announced it will invest in the Israel-based fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is expected to invest USD 10 million in the company at a USD 40-$50 million valuation. Neema has developed a digital wallet that allows users to conduct money transfers along with other financial services specifically for unserved populations in the Israeli financial market, such as foreign workers.
