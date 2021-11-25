Nonius and Adyen partner to improve hospitality payment process

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
Comments / 0