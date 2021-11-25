ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

VentureSouq launches fintech fund in MENA

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentureSouq has launched a USD 50 million fund that will invest in early-stage fintech and SaaS companies across the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan. The fund will focus on key subsectors including payments infrastructure, alternative credit,...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

The key to unlocking Open Banking innovation for pan-European expansion

Dan Mines from Yolt provides insights on the promise of Open Banking when scaling across the UK and EU markets, the challenges businesses face, and how to overcome them. The internet is meant to encourage scalability and a global marketplace. But for all the successes, many businesses still struggle to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK’s Cazoo Launches in France and Germany; Israeli FinTech Startup Anchor Closes $15M Seed Round

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the U.K.’s Cazoo expands into mainland Europe; Israeli FinTech startup Anchor closes a $15 million seed round; the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposes changes to European Union regulation; Saudi food delivery platform Jahez plans to go public; HSBC adds an investing feature for U.K. customers; Fiverr and Stride Health partner to enable access to affordable healthcare; and more.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Incomlend to support Vensen International with invoice financing programme

Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend has announced a new invoice financing programme for Vensen International. The working capital solution enables the company to finance and increase the production output to meet increased demands for specialised water treatment machines for buildings. Traditionally, it takes Vensen International up to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can undermine their financial agility and limit their manufacturing output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, Vensen International can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are shipped to the buyer. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their next production cycle and meet new or increased orders from their customers.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin Capital launches two crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Switzerland-based crypto-asset investment company FiCAS 'subsidiary Bitcoin Capital has launched two new actively managed crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. FiCAS’ investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quantitative signals from analysts. Bitcoin Capital offers asset managers the opportunity to list actively managed products as a white label.With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company has launched two products that are actively managed by the crypto asset manager FICAS AG. With active management, the products aim to counteract negative price fluctuations and reduce volatility.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Open Banking Exchange launches in Ukraine to support Open Banking acceleration

Open Banking Exchange has announced the launch of Open Banking Exchange Ukraine to support the development of Open Banking and Open Finance in the country. Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a not-for-profit organisation, was established to leverage the past achievement and expertise of Open Banking Europe, enabling open banking and open finance communities around the world to find practical solutions to issues relating to open ecosystems.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Flutterwave teams up with Mono to improve its pay with bank method

African payments company Flutterwave has joined forces with Mono to improve its pay with bank method. The improved payment method will make more banks available to digital shoppers on Flutterwave, thanks to Mono’s open banking platform which connects banks to customers and businesses in Africa. Flutterwave's integration with Mono gives...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Federal Bank introduces feature for women

Federal Bank has launched a Savings Bank product for women. The savings scheme is called Mahila Mitra Plus and provides a curated set of features, designed to make financial planning and investments easy for women. Some of the features of Mahila Mitra Plus include exclusive preferential interest rates on housing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
thepaypers.com

Fidelity to launch ETF

Fidelity Investments has announced it will launch a cryptocurrency exchange traded fund. The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) is designed to invest in ‘physical’ spot Bitcoin, a model the US Securities and Exchange Commission has so far rejected, rather than Bitcoin futures contracts, which the US financial regulator has permitted.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Thought Machine closes USD 200 mln Series C

Thought Machine has closed a USD 200 million Series C round and announced that it has achieved unicorn status. The new funding will be used to continue development and expansion of its flagship SaaS product Vault — a cloud-native platform which its B2B customers rely on to provide a range of retail banking services, from checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, and credit cards to mortgages.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Singapore and UK sign MoUs

Singapore and the UK have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of Digital Trade Facilitation, Digital Identities, and Cyber Security between the two governments. The MOUs will support opportunities to grow the digital delivery of cross-border services between Singapore and the UK, provide a basis for working...
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Deutsche Bank help corporate clients meet their ESG goals

Deutsche Bank has launched sustainability-linked overdrafts to help meet a growing demand for innovative ESG products in the cash management space. The new solution is designed to encourage businesses to improve their ESG performance by providing a pricing incentive related to an ESG KPI. For the pilot stage, this KPI will be the client’s ESG rating, as determined by a third-party ESG rating specialist. If a client’s ESG rating changes above or below a certain threshold, their pricing will be adjusted accordingly. While offering this innovation Deutsche Bank considers the clients overall sustainability strategies and targets.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

iwoca expands revenue-based loan to support post-pandemic SME recovery

UK-based SME lender iwoca has announced the expansion of its merchant cash advance product to SMEs accepting card payments in the UK. The merchant cash advance will enable small businesses to repay their loan based on their sales and have control by choosing what percentage of their revenue to pay. This product expansion comes following an integration with FundingXchange, launched in September 2021, which offered revenue-based finance loans between GBP 1,000 – GBP 50,000 to online sellers on eBay.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

GoPay partners Jago for financial inclusion in Indonesia

Indonesia-based e-money wallet GoPay integrated with Jago bank to enable Indonesians to open a Jago bank account directly from the Gojek app. The service is available to all consumers in Indonesia with a verified GoPay account and the Gojek application, with no fees or minimum balance required to open a Jago bank account. Once their accounts are opened, GoPay Jago users will not have to pay any top-up fees when moving funds between GoPay and Jago.
WORLD
Ibj.com

Allegion Ventures launches $100M technology investment fund

Security products company Allegion Plc says it has had such success with its initial technology-focused investment fund over the past 32 months, that it’s now launching a $100 million fund that’s double the size of the original. The company announced Wednesday that its corporate ventures arm, Allegion Ventures, has created...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thepaypers.com

PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bank Hapoalim to invest USD 10 mln in Neema

Bank Hapoalim has announced it will invest in the Israel-based fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is expected to invest USD 10 million in the company at a USD 40-$50 million valuation. Neema has developed a digital wallet that allows users to conduct money transfers along with other financial services specifically for unserved populations in the Israeli financial market, such as foreign workers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Invesco launches crypto ETN on Xetra

US-based investment management company Invesco has launched its first crypto ETN on Xetra. The Invesco Physical Bitcoin offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in a simple way. The exchange traded note (ETN) physically backed by Bitcoin was admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is centrally cleared via Eurex Clearing. Through central clearing, investors benefit from significantly reduced risks in the settlement of transactions.
STOCKS

