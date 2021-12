One of the things I love about some holiday movies is the meet-cute way a couple gets together. I’m a sucker for the secret identity ones or the ones like Lifetime‘s upcoming Secretly Santa, where the two leads butt heads at work but neither realize that the person they’ve been corresponding with (via letters, text, online, etc) is the other. Harkening back to the 1940 rom-com The Shop Around the Corner and more recent hits like You’ve Got Mail and Hallmark Channel‘s Bottled with Love, Secretly Santa has the makings of a great meet-cute love story. Here’s what we know about the upcoming It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO