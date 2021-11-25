Sonnedix Japan closes EUR 141M financing for 45MW Sonnedix Koriyama solar PV plant in Japan

Pv magazine: Which battery storage applications do you think are the most relevant for your customers?. In the early stages of the business, the greatest demand was for remote microgrids, and we deployed containerized solutions all over the globe. About five years ago, our biggest demand was for on-grid storage, mostly in the U.S., because it represented a very lucrative investment. Today, the most relevant application for our customers is resilience in power supply. But we see demand for both functions together. From our perspective, we’ve come full circle. Today, customers want on-grid energy storage for economic returns, and they also want backup power when the grid may go down.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO