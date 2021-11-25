Sonnedix Japan closes EUR 141M financing for 45MW Sonnedix Koriyama solar PV plant in Japan

Malta, developer of electro-thermal energy storage systems, announced its partnership with Betchel, an engineering, construction and project management firm. Malta’s system, developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, is energy-source agnostic, able to collect and store energy from solar, wind, or fossil fuels. Its long-duration capability of 10-150+ hours is particularly well-suited to support renewable energy, storing and dispatching power during the intermittent cycles of generation (day to night), and can perform other grid services.
