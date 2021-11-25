Best gift under $50

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By BestReviews, Landon Groves
 7 days ago

Which gifts under $50 are best?

Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and a thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be expensive.

If you’re scratching your head trying to come up with good affordable gift ideas , look no further. We’ve compiled the following list to help point you in the right direction without breaking your budget.

Do you need a few more budget-friendly gift recommendations this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

What are the best gifts under $50 to buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFbra_0d6eft7700

Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask, 3 Pack

We all have to wear face masks, so why not make them stylish? The folks at Levi’s must have been thinking just that when they designed these cloth masks, a new take on the famous bandana paisley design.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynTal_0d6eft7700

Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000

We’ve all been there: You’re out and about, and your phone dies out of nowhere. Save your friends and family the trouble with this power bank from Anker, one of their slimmest and lightest models yet.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSAPK_0d6eft7700

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Spruce up Sunday mornings with everyone’s favorite breakfast treat: waffles. Extra points if they’re mini-sized, made with this compact waffle maker.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrBgG_0d6eft7700

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

If you’re more of a sipper than a gulper, you may find that your coffee or tea gets cold too quickly. This can help with that.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQbSB_0d6eft7700

Moleskin Notebook

For the scribe in your life who’s always jotting things down or sketching away, a nice Moleskin notebook will sate their appetite for more blank pages.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSOlz_0d6eft7700

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

If you’re a serious coffee drinker, you know that pour-overs deliver better results than most drip machines. Introduce your friends and family to the pleasures of a well-brewed cup with this dripper from Hario.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi2GI_0d6eft7700

Jenga Classic Edition by Hasbro

Gather your family around the table and take turns trying to keep the structure from tumbling.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noqVv_0d6eft7700

Malin + Goetz Hand + Body Wash

This lime-scented hand and body wash from Malin + Goetz uses amino acid-based cleansing agents to purify and balance your skin, all while smelling divine.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPKUh_0d6eft7700

Food Network Magazine Subscription (12 months)

For the home chef in your life, make their next meal a great one with a year’s subscription to Food Network Magazine. It comes complete with recipes, interviews with famous chefs, and fresh culinary perspectives.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCJMJ_0d6eft7700

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook

For the Instant Pot extraordinaire in your life, this cookbook comes complete with 75 recipes and more than 176 illustrated pages.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k1dX_0d6eft7700

Levi’s Men’s Classic Knit Beanie

A lot of our heat escapes through our heads, so when the cold weather hits, make sure your loved ones are protected with this knit beanie from Levi’s.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aP01_0d6eft7700

Dearfoams Leslie Quilted Microfiber Terry Clog Slipper

For mornings shuffling around the house, you can’t go wrong with a nice pair of slippers. These ones from Dearfoams are made of quilted terry, so they’re extra cozy.

Sold by Kohl's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yeoJ_0d6eft7700

Knock Knock Why You’re So Awesome Fill in the Love Book

Let your loved ones know how much they mean to you with this “fill in the love” book from Knock Knock. Just fill out the simple prompts and you’ll have a uniquely personal gift that they can look back on for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MFjR_0d6eft7700

Ambesonne Nautical Crabs Themed Apron

Every good baker or cook should have a quality apron. This one has a fun crab design that looks great whether they’re kneading dough, prepping seafood in the kitchen, or grilling steaks in the backyard.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ymovt_0d6eft7700

Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Humidifiers emit water vapor to increase moisture levels in the air, which can prevent dryness and irritation in many parts of the body. This one is sleek, compact, and has a 10-hour run time, so you can keep it running all night.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDxKf_0d6eft7700

AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit

Whether or not your loved one has a green thumb, they’ll have a blast growing an avocado tree from seed with this grow kit from AvoSeedo.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQ6JY_0d6eft7700

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

Ever wish you could pause a hike to take a sip of water from a cool stream? Turn that dream into a reality with this LifeStraw water bottle, which filters out bacteria and protozoa to ensure safe, clean drinking water.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2lGe_0d6eft7700

Holyton HT02 Mini Drone

If you’ve got a loved one who’s obsessed with gadgets, brighten their day with this mini drone. It’s the perfect toy for the aviator in training or the helicopter pilot wannabe.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qou55_0d6eft7700

Yankee Candle Large 2 Wick Christmas Cookie Tumbler Candle

A fresh candle can breathe new life into a home. This one is a Christmas cookie scented, making it perfect for seasonal decoration.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P5KG_0d6eft7700

Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle

We all need water. Make sure your loved ones are getting enough of it by surprising them with this functional yet stylish reusable bottle.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PqJw_0d6eft7700

Vanity Planet Scalp Massaging Brush

A scalp massaging shampoo brush uses flexible rubber bristles to cleanse the scalp while giving a soothing mini-massage. This one can be used in or out of the shower to distribute natural hair oils and provide a nice sheen.

Sold by Amazon

