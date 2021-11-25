Red Butte Trail Is An Easy Hike In Idaho That Takes You To An Unforgettable View

While the masses flock to the Boise foothills, Sawtooths, and other outdoorsy hotspots within a stone’s throw of the capital, savvy Idahoans know that there’s a deliciously diverse world of trails, summits, secret hideaways, and gorgeous views beyond our state’s growing metro. And today, we’re stoked to show off a particularly special hidden gem, tucked away in a surprisingly overlooked hiking mecca!

Southeast Idaho is known by many as the place to be when autumn colors come alive, but few people realize that the impressive geology that makes up Yellowstone just over the border spills over into Idaho as well, making this region fabulous year-round! But despite this incredible natural beauty, our easterly region is a quiet, untouched paradise just waiting to be experienced up close and personal. Red Butte Trail, nestled in the Big Hole Mountains, is one of our favorite treks to date. The trail gently climbs through vibrant meadows and dense forest paths to a stunning overlook high above the landscape. And the best part? It’s doable for all ages! Check it out:

Towering over the tiny towns of Ririe and Poplar in southeast Idaho, the Big Hole Mountains are impressive in their rocky, craggy glory.

A short and sweet trail meanders through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest up these mountains to a butte that offers sweeping views all the way into Wyoming.

At nearly seven miles one way, this hike is definitely on the longer end of our usual "easy" trails…

But the diverse beauty of the gentle elevation gain makes the distance hardly noticeable.

This all-seasons trail is one you can revisit time and time again.

The thick trees offer ample shade in the summer.

The sweet meadows also come alive with colorful wildflowers in spring.

Autumn might just be our favorite time to visit, though! The whole journey is awash with golds and oranges as the landscape bursts into fall foliage mode.

But even in winter the views of the surrounding peaks are nothing short of spectacular.

Karlie Pingree/AllTrails

The challenging push up the butte itself is the only section of the trail that leans on the moderate to difficult side.

This trail is a shared-use trail. To find respite and quiet from any ATV or snowmobile traffic, follow the left fork when the trail branches near the summit.

Finally, hikers are treated to some of the most incredible panoramic views that this slice of Idaho has to offer. Tree-lined peaks spill out into the distance, making this a perfect spot to catch sunset glimpses to the west.

Take extra time to enjoy the views before heading back down. This is a surprisingly overlooked hiking gem that precious few have experienced firsthand!

Get full directions to this Red Butte hike here.

