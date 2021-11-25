ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Butte Trail Is An Easy Hike In Idaho That Takes You To An Unforgettable View

 7 days ago

While the masses flock to the Boise foothills, Sawtooths, and other outdoorsy hotspots within a stone’s throw of the capital, savvy Idahoans know that there’s a deliciously diverse world of trails, summits, secret hideaways, and gorgeous views beyond our state’s growing metro. And today, we’re stoked to show off a particularly special hidden gem, tucked away in a surprisingly overlooked hiking mecca!

Southeast Idaho is known by many as the place to be when autumn colors come alive, but few people realize that the impressive geology that makes up Yellowstone just over the border spills over into Idaho as well, making this region fabulous year-round! But despite this incredible natural beauty, our easterly region is a quiet, untouched paradise just waiting to be experienced up close and personal. Red Butte Trail, nestled in the Big Hole Mountains, is one of our favorite treks to date. The trail gently climbs through vibrant meadows and dense forest paths to a stunning overlook high above the landscape. And the best part? It’s doable for all ages! Check it out:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfQil_0d6efOBw00
Towering over the tiny towns of Ririe and Poplar in southeast Idaho, the Big Hole Mountains are impressive in their rocky, craggy glory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PvWa_0d6efOBw00
A short and sweet trail meanders through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest up these mountains to a butte that offers sweeping views all the way into Wyoming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEGie_0d6efOBw00
At nearly seven miles one way, this hike is definitely on the longer end of our usual "easy" trails…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWBfT_0d6efOBw00
But the diverse beauty of the gentle elevation gain makes the distance hardly noticeable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w31R_0d6efOBw00
This all-seasons trail is one you can revisit time and time again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K29qq_0d6efOBw00
The thick trees offer ample shade in the summer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JHd2_0d6efOBw00
The sweet meadows also come alive with colorful wildflowers in spring.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Tuyi_0d6efOBw00
Autumn might just be our favorite time to visit, though! The whole journey is awash with golds and oranges as the landscape bursts into fall foliage mode.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNhut_0d6efOBw00
But even in winter the views of the surrounding peaks are nothing short of spectacular.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCEim_0d6efOBw00
Karlie Pingree/AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0836BJ_0d6efOBw00
The challenging push up the butte itself is the only section of the trail that leans on the moderate to difficult side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh8CZ_0d6efOBw00
This trail is a shared-use trail. To find respite and quiet from any ATV or snowmobile traffic, follow the left fork when the trail branches near the summit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z73xO_0d6efOBw00
Finally, hikers are treated to some of the most incredible panoramic views that this slice of Idaho has to offer. Tree-lined peaks spill out into the distance, making this a perfect spot to catch sunset glimpses to the west.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuQpC_0d6efOBw00
Take extra time to enjoy the views before heading back down. This is a surprisingly overlooked hiking gem that precious few have experienced firsthand!

Get full directions to this Red Butte hike here.

We love stumbling upon Idaho’s overlooked gems! If you’ve ever hiked or ridden to Red Butte, share your photos and stories with us on Facebook or Instagram. Or, if you’re looking for more easy trails to explore this season, check out our post here.

