Red Butte Trail Is An Easy Hike In Idaho That Takes You To An Unforgettable View
While the masses flock to the Boise foothills, Sawtooths, and other outdoorsy hotspots within a stone’s throw of the capital, savvy Idahoans know that there’s a deliciously diverse world of trails, summits, secret hideaways, and gorgeous views beyond our state’s growing metro. And today, we’re stoked to show off a particularly special hidden gem, tucked away in a surprisingly overlooked hiking mecca!
Southeast Idaho is known by many as the place to be when autumn colors come alive, but few people realize that the impressive geology that makes up Yellowstone just over the border spills over into Idaho as well, making this region fabulous year-round! But despite this incredible natural beauty, our easterly region is a quiet, untouched paradise just waiting to be experienced up close and personal. Red Butte Trail, nestled in the Big Hole Mountains, is one of our favorite treks to date. The trail gently climbs through vibrant meadows and dense forest paths to a stunning overlook high above the landscape. And the best part? It’s doable for all ages! Check it out:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Get full directions to this Red Butte hike here.
