ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Facade is rosy again: Can Bally's casino's future be, too?

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSN8i_0d6efCbE00

Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally's casino in Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacement windows in its glass facade, spots of blue that stood out amid the rest of the rose-colored glass.

Fixing that was one of the first things Phil Juliano, executive vice president of the Rhode Island-based company that bought the casino a year ago, set out to do.

In recent months, the out-of-place windows have been replaced, and the facade is now uniformly rosy.

Executives with Bally's Corp. hope the forecast for the casino is rosy, too. Soohyung Kim, the company's chair of the board, evaluated its performance in its first year under new owners.

“The jury is out, I would say,” Kim told The Associated Press. “We always knew that Atlantic City was a challenge, and so we structured the deal so that we had a lot of flexibility. It is a city that has not reinvested in itself the way it needs to.”

Bally's, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, bought the Atlantic City casino on Nov. 18 last year as part of an ambitious acquisition spree of casinos, media and technology companies aimed at putting together a nationwide gambling, broadcasting and sports betting powerhouse.

It paid $25 million for the property to Caesars Entertainment, and promised New Jersey gambling regulators it would spend an additional $100 million on renovations over four to five years, including badly needed hotel room makeovers.

“We will be the most aggressive marketing company in Atlantic City, and we will prove that,” Juliano said. “We also realize that the quality of your facility has to match up with that aggressive marketing.”

Work is already under way on new hotel rooms, a new lobby and bar, and a new high-limits room will open early next month. The casino has opened five new restaurants, a FanDuel sports book, reconfigured the casino floor and brought in new slot machines.

Aside from the physical improvements, the purchase gives Bally's access to New Jersey's thriving internet gambling market and its nation-leading sports betting market.

Bally's ranks last among Atlantic City's nine casinos in terms of gambling revenue so far this year. Over the first 10 months of 2021, Bally's has won $120 million, up from the $83 million it won over the same period last year.

In contrast, the market-leading Borgata has won $914 million over that same time frame.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry, said Bally's Corp. “has taken great steps toward revitalizing a once-thriving property that has in recent years lost some of its luster.”

“It may be a while yet before the property is ready to run, but they are certainly walking in the right direction, with every reason to expect that they will gain momentum as more of the planned improvement projects are completed," she said.

In interviews with the AP, customers offered mixed reviews of Bally's performance over the past year. Some praised the new restaurants and the popular summer beach bar, while others said hotel rooms still leave much to be desired.

“I think Bally’s is making the right moves overall,” said Jack Uniglicht of Vineland. “Their new high-limit room has great ambiance, and if they plan on remodeling the rest of the casino in the same design, it’s going to rival anything in AC. Once the rooms are redone and the rest of the resort is remodeled, I think it will be in a very competitive position.”

Wyatt Ballinger of Vineland had a different experience last year, calling the property “disgusting and unkempt.”

“I checked into a room with cigarettes still in the ash tray, spilled and rotten food in the fridge, then got switched to another room to have found an employee laying with in the bed with shoes on as I walked in,” he said.

But the most commonly voiced complaint was the termination of player loyalty perks last October that had been accrued under the previous ownership, in favor of Bally's own branded loyalty program. The company says the switch was needed to separate from Caesars Entertainment.

Kim, the Bally's board chair, said that at a bare minimum, the property has value from its Boardwalk real estate. But he is optimistic the casino will prove to be a profitable investment.

“We're spending money to bring it up to a level that we think it deserves, and we think we'll get a return on that money," he said.

Bally's owns 14 casinos in Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Nevada, and recently submitted two bids to develop a casino in Chicago.

“There was a time when we had bought eight of the last 10 casinos that had sold in America,” Kim said. “When others are fearful, that's often a good time to do business.”

———

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Open Interactive Hub—55 Jobs to Warwick

GoLocalProv News Team and Photographer Richard McCaffrey. Bally’s Corporation Wednesday officially opened its new Interactive Tech Hub in approximately 10,000 square feet of office space on Kilvert Street in Warwick. According to Adi Dhandhania, COO North America Interactive for Bally’s Corporation, the new office will become home to approximately 55...
WARWICK, RI
nnbw.com

Montbleu begins brand transition to Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Last week, Bally’s Corporation kicked off its rebranding of Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino & Hotel. According to a Bally’s press release, the property-wide rebrand will be complete by the second quarter of 2022, with new dice, cards, gaming chips, table game layouts, and both interior and exterior signage.
GAMBLING
delawarebusinessnow.com

Dover Downs rebrands as Bally’s Dover Casino Resort

As expected, the name of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino has been changed. Rhode Island-based Bally’s has rebranded the casino as Bally’s Dover Casino Resort. Acquiring publicly traded Dover Downs from Rollins family interests in 2019 was part of an aggressive expansion for Bally’s. The purchase came after the General...
DOVER, DE
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot's right hand talks Soldier Field, casino bids and the future of the Loop

Crime, casinos and the Bears: The latest 'A.D. Q&A' podcast. Chicago’s business community has been through a blistering 20 month span: COVID shutdowns, civil unrest, an employment landscape that is still shaking itself out, and like many other big cities, a surge in crime. That translates to an always-full plate for Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar, Lori Lightfoot’s point man on economic and neighborhood development.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
city-countyobserver.com

BALLY’S EVANSVILLE DECEMBER 2021 HAPPENING

PROMOTIONS – Open To All Bally Rewards Members. Come in between December 1-31 and we’ll refund slot losses from $20-$500 in future rewards. We will mail your future rewards, split between four separate offers valid February 1-28, 2022. The offer applies to slot loss only, excludes video poker and electronic table games. Free play is not included in the loss amount. Loss amounts are split into $5 increments.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Providence Business News

Bally’s opens Bally Interactive technology division in Warwick

WARWICK – As Bally’s Corp. increases its focus on mobile sports betting and online casino games, the company recently celebrated the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot office for its Bally Interactive technology division. The new office is located on the fourth floor of Building A at the Metro Center II...
WARWICK, RI
tahoesouth.com

Bally's Lake Tahoe (formerly MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa)

Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Located in beautiful Lake Tahoe, Bally’s feature over 430 rooms, distinctive restaurants, fresh nightlife venues, and a 45,000 square-foot casino and spa. Weddings at Bally’s. The 12th Floor Wedding Chapel at Bally’s boasts spectacular views of Lake Tahoe. With every wedding at Bally’s you will find a...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#Twin River Casino#Bally S Corp#The Associated Press#Caesars Entertainment#Fanduel
Front Office Sports

Bally’s Chair: RSNs Could Shift to Streaming Model

While regional sports networks face an uncertain future due to cord-cutting, Bally’s chair Soo Kim told Front Office Sports he sees ample present and future value in them. Bally’s bought the naming rights to 21 regional sports networks owned by Sinclair in November 2020 in a 10-year, $85 million deal.
ECONOMY
East Bay Times

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is sold; MontBleu becomes Bally’s

The Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, at the base of the Heavenly slopes in South Lake Tahoe, is under new management. The 399-suite resort was bought last month by Sodalite Tahoe Hotel LLC for $86.61 million and will be managed by Davidson Resorts, the hospitality group announced. Davidson early this year...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
Sportico

DraftKings CEO Talks New York Tax and the ‘Kind of Players We Want’

On Tuesday, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins spoke at a gaming summit hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Touching on a series of topics concerning his company (Nasdaq: DKNG), Robins offered a bit more color than usual. Here are five points that stuck out: 1. “Not the Kind of Players We Want” The most notable comments focused on the difference between casual and serious players. Robins said DraftKings offers an entertainment product, and that people who bet on sports for a profit are “not the kind of players we want.” In another part of the interview, Robins said that there’s evidence that players tend to concentrate...
GAMBLING
Action News Jax

Sports betting ads: Industry weighs how much is too much?

SECAUCUS, N.J. — (AP) — If you've turned on a television in the last three years, chances are you've been inundated with advertisements for sports betting, and not only during game broadcasts. Commercials featuring an emperor addressing the masses, a woman urging bettors to “make it rain” and companies enticing...
GAMBLING
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy