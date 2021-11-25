ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yQPO_0d6edO7W00
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 25, 2021. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment.

The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not after a report emerged that Bears ownership told coach Matt Nagy it was going to fire him after the Thanksgiving game. Not after Nagy’s bosses left him to refute the report to the media himself.

Santos’ field goal in the final seconds lifted the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the Lions that snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a nightmare of a week.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, filling in for the injured Fields, completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception to lead the Bears to the victory.

The winning drive included a nice play on third-and-5 in which Dalton shrugged off pressure and found Damiere Byrd for a 13-yard pass to get to midfield. He hit Byrd again on third-and-4 from the 11-yard line — a third down that was shortened by 5 yards when the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts.

Jared Goff’s 17-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson gave the Lions a 14-13 lead with 1:46 to play in the third quarter.

The Lions got the drive going when Goff threw a 17-yard pass to Kalif Raymond and Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for throwing Raymond down at the end of the play. That got the Lions into Bears territory.

Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury.

After the Bears led 13-7 at halftime, they didn’t score in the third quarter.

Santos missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on a drive that stalled in part because of Cody Whitehair’s holding penalty on third-and-6 at the Lions 25.

More coverage from Week 12

Here’s how the Week 12 game unfolded.

Week 12 inactives announced

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.

The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.

Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.

For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.

Halftime: Bears 13, Lions 7

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Cairo Santos made two field goals to help the Bears to a 13-7 halftime lead against the Lions at Ford Field.

Dalton completed 16 of 26 passes and led a two-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Dalton completed a 52-yard pass to Darnell Mooney and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham for a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Amani Oruwariye picked off Dalton’s pass intended for Damiere Byrd in the end zone later in the second quarter, but the Lions went nowhere on their drive and gave the Bears the ball back with 1:09 to play in the half.

Santos made a 43-yard field goal to end the half.

A Bears defense that got off to a bad start got a takeaway late in the second quarter.

As outside linebacker Robert Quinn took down quarterback Jared Goff, Trevis Gipson punched the ball out and recovered it. Officials originally called Goff down, but Matt Nagy challenged the call and it was overturned.

The Bears started cornerback Artie Burns in place of second-year corner Kindle Vildor, who struggled Sunday against the Ravens, including on their game-winning drive.

The Lions almost immediately picked on Burns. On their first drive, wide receiver Josh Reynolds beat Burns to catch a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead with 9:33 to play in the first quarter.

The Bears got to the 10-yard line on a drive in which Dalton had a 33-yard pass to Mooney and a 17-yard pass to Graham, who made a nice, low grab. But Dalton threw back-to-back incompletions into the end zone on second and third down, the latter nearly an interception by Oruwariye before tight end Jesse James batted it down.

Santos then made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 7-3 with 13:24 to play in the second quarter.

Injury updates

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, briefly went in the injury tent and then remained on the sideline with his helmet off. The Bears announced he was out with a hamstring injury.

Outside linebacker Sam Kamara has been ruled out with a concussion.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift also went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the game.

Justin Fields update

NFL Network reported Thursday that an MRI on rookie QB Justin Fields’ ribs showed he had “tiny fractures” in a few of his ribs.

It’s not a major injury, but worse than the outlet’s original report that initial tests showed his ribs were just bruised.

“We’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace on his pregame show on WBBM-AM 780. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he didn’t know whether the injury was from a single play or multiple hits. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after he was taken down on a 6-yard run.

Thursday is the first game he has missed since he took over as Bears starter for then-injured Andy Dalton in Week 3.

At Halas Hall this week ...

After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Two Chicago Bears head coaching candidates are now no longer an option

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears OLB Robert Quinn impressed with career day vs. Ravens

With star edge rusher Khalil Mack out for the season to undergo foot surgery, the Bears needed someone to step up in his absence when they welcomed the Ravens to town. Robert Quinn not only stepped up, he dominated with an impressive outing, where he totaled five tackles, including three for a loss, four quarterback hits and a career-high 3.5 sacks to give him 10 sacks in 10 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Fg#The Detroit Lions#Fields
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 13 position by position rankings, plus top-150 overall and waiver wire targets

So, if you unplugged from the NFL world Monday, you missed out on a lot of news. A lot of big news. Like, "there goes my Fantasy season" kind of news. The biggest headline is that Christian McCaffrey's season is over after he was placed on IR for the second time. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, and while he was spotted in a walking boot after the game, there was no indication publicly that this was a big enough concern that it might end his season. However, testing Monday indicated that the damage was severe enough to be a season ender.
NFL
detroitjockcity.com

The Detroit Lions snapped losing streak against the Steelers with a tie

The Detroit Lions snapped their losing streak but failed to earn the first win in last Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ties stink. Teams play to determine a winner and lose, which is why we have overtime. However, sometimes overtime is not enough to decide a winner and loser. We all wish for more time.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Ravens predictions: Can Chicago snap their 4-game losing streak?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to avoid dropping five straight games coming off a bye week. The Bears haven’t won a game coming off the bye week since 2013, and it’s certainly not going to be easy against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, a team coming off a brutal loss and looking to get back on track in the AFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears outcoached, outclassed in 5 game losing streak

The Chicago Bears’ four-game losing streak has been brutal in plenty of ways. However, the worst part may be that this was so expected from the start. When you look at the five teams the Chicago Bears have lost to, and look at their history of success, the Bears were playing organizations known for winning. In recent years, the Chicago Bears have been known much more for finding ways to lose.
NFL
Herald-Palladium

Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season. Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.
NFL
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions 16-14 in Thanksgiving game

Photos: Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions 16-14 in Thanksgiving game Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NFL
Denver Post

5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions

For a short week, the lead-up to the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday has had a whole lot of drama. An injury to rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the return of veteran Andy Dalton as the starter. A report that coach Matt Nagy had been told he will be fired after the Thanksgiving game and Nagy’s subsequent denial. And — oh, yeah — the Bears trying to move past a five-game losing streak after giving up game-winning drives in the last minute of the last two games.
NFL
Sun-Journal

Bears edge Lions 16-14 to break 5-game losing streak

DETROIT — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season. Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
NFL
247Sports

Ultimate Game Preview Week 11: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Happy Thanksgiving! Or almost Thanksgiving. It’s a quick turnaround for the Chicago Bears after another heartbreaking loss. This one came against the Baltimore Ravens without their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and in the final minutes. Justin Fields was also hurt and left the game with bruised ribs. This means we won’t see him against the Detroit Lions. The Lions also won’t have their starting quarterback and instead will have Tim Boyle as the one who takes the snaps.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy