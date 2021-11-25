Minnesota Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing In Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Minnesota man with Alzheimer’s is missing in Iowa.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Mitchell Riley was driving a U-Haul truck from Minnesota to Missouri, with his wife following behind.

Around 12 a.m. Wednesday, the two stopped at a rest area on Interstate 35 at mile marker 100.

The sheriff’s office said Riley couldn’t find his wife and left southbound on I-35 in the U-Haul. His wife saw him leaving around 12:15 a.m.

She drove south and checked several exits, the sheriff’s office said, but could not find her husband, so she contacted authorities.

In addition to Alzheimer’s, Riley has other medical conditions that require medication, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green Army baseball hat, tan jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

His U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates reading AJ33038. He and his wife were heading to Warrensburg, Mo.

Anyone with information about Riley is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

