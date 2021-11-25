ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Minnesota Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing In Iowa

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OC6lh_0d6edNEn00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Minnesota man with Alzheimer’s is missing in Iowa.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Mitchell Riley was driving a U-Haul truck from Minnesota to Missouri, with his wife following behind.

Around 12 a.m. Wednesday, the two stopped at a rest area on Interstate 35 at mile marker 100.

The sheriff’s office said Riley couldn’t find his wife and left southbound on I-35 in the U-Haul. His wife saw him leaving around 12:15 a.m.

She drove south and checked several exits, the sheriff’s office said, but could not find her husband, so she contacted authorities.

In addition to Alzheimer’s, Riley has other medical conditions that require medication, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green Army baseball hat, tan jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

His U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates reading AJ33038. He and his wife were heading to Warrensburg, Mo.

Anyone with information about Riley is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Sees 90th, 91st Homicides Of 2021 After Violent Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were fatally shot Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, bringing the city’s homicide count for the year to 91, and inching closer to a grisly record set a quarter century ago. (credit: CBS) The night’s first homicide happened at the Winner gas station on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. A man was shot and later died at a local hospital. Police say the shooting was preceded by “some type of exchange” that happened in the gas station’s parking lot. It’s unknown if the victim knew the shooter. An initial investigation indicates that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot By Law Enforcement In Forest Lake Dies; BCA IDs Officers, Deputy Who Opened Fire

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — The man shot by law enforcement Sunday afternoon after a chase in Forest Lake has died. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 47-year-old Bradley George Erickson, of Forest Lake, passed away Wednesday at HCMC in Minneapolis. Two Forest Lake police officers and a Washington County sheriff’s deputy were also identified by the BCA for their involvement in the fatal shooting: * Officer Jonathan Glader (16 years in law enforcement) * Officer Matthew Smith (17 years) * Deputy Greg Reiter (26 years) (credit: CBS) The BCA says all three are on standard administrative leave. The bureau also says parts of the...
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Rosemount

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Rosemount Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of 155th Street West and Chippendale Avenue for an accident involving a car and pedestrian around 5:04 p.m., according to the Rosemount Police Department. Responding officers found an unresponsive man and began CPR and life-saving measures. Officers then called for air medical transport. (credit: CBS) The man, who police believe is 73, was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the man is being held until there is confirmation from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and his family. The driver, a 32-year-old man, cooperated and remained on the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 1: Jury Selection Moving Quickly As 9 Of 14 Jurors Have Been Seated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection in the Kim Potter trial is moving at a quick pace as five more jurors were seated Wednesday, bringing the total number selected so far to nine. Five more jurors still need to seated as the court is seeking 12 jurors to deliberate the case and two more to serve as alternates. Judge Regina Chu is hoping to hear opening statements in a week, perhaps earlier. If jury selection continues as it has the last two days, the jury might be seated as soon as Thursday. Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, is charged with first-degree...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Campus Alert: Person Shot In Leg In Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota alert says one person was shot in the leg on Tuesday evening in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. According to officials, the shooting took place at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Riverside Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. A person in a black or dark blue minivan shot at a different person sitting in a car, before driving off east on Riverside Avenue, the alert says. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 10th Juror Seated, 4 More Needed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks the third day of jury selection in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Over the last two days, more than half of the jurors have been seated. Fourteen are needed for the trial: 12 to deliberate the case and two to serve as alternates. Judge Regina Chu plans to hear opening statements on Wednesday (Dec. 8), although that could happen earlier given the pace of jury selection, which could wrap up as soon as Thursday. Below are updates on the trial, beginning with the latest: — UPDATE (1:31...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Federal Help Coming To Minnesota Hospitals, Walz Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the same day officials announced the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota for the first time, Gov. Tim Walz said more federal help is coming to the state’s hospitals. Walz’s office said the Department of Health and Human Services will send a team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. The team will arrive Friday to “support COVID-19 treatment and patient care.” Federal teams are already assisting at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital. As of Wednesday, there were 345 COVID-19 patients occupying intensive care unit beds in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Of 4 Charged In Greenvale Township Death Plead Guilty

GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two of the four people charged in connection with a killing in Dakota County in July have pleaded guilty to their roles. Timothy Tuit of South St. Paul and Stephanie Peabody of Welch each pleaded guilty to a count of aiding an offender (accomplice after the fact) Wednesday, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. Tuit and Peabody were charged in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine in Greenvale Township on July 1 or 2. Two others, Ryan Smith and Nicholas Taylor, were each charged with second-degree murder. Taylor also faces a count of first-degree...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Blue Jeans#U Haul#Disputes Woman
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash North Of Mora

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in central Minnesota. Preliminary information shows the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 about 15 miles north of Mora in Kanabec County. Investigators have yet to say how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Drives Through Protests Amid Kim Potter Trial Jury Selection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist drove through a protest outside the Kim Potter trial Tuesday evening, but it appears no one was seriously hurt. Outside the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, protesters were in the streets near a memorial to Daunte Wright on the courthouse lawn. There, a car was seen driving through the crowd. Video from the scene captured the incident. The video shows that some protesters tried to stop the driver by getting on top of the vehicle and running after it, but the driver kept on going. A vehicle crashes into a group preparing to march outside the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Trooper, Driver Hurt In Inver Grove Heights Crash

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and a driver were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Inver Grove Heights. The trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of Highway 52 just north of Interstate 494, with their emergency lights on, when a driver struck their squad car. (credit: MnDOT) Both the trooper and the driver were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that aren’t life threatening. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated

UPDATE (5 p.m.): Kim Potter will testify in her own defense, one of her attorneys said Tuesday during the first day of jury selection in her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter is the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting during a traffic stop in the suburb north of Minneapolis. Potter said she thought she was using her Taser but instead fired her gun. Wright, 20, died at the scene. During jury selection Tuesday, four jurors were seated out of the 14 needed for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Minnesota

Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police at MSP Airport broke up a large fight at Terminal 2 late last week. The altercation broke out late Friday night between two groups who had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “In addition to fisticuffs, some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs,” a commission spokesperson said. Bloomington police were called to assist, and the fight was broken up. MAC said there were minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized. The fight is being investigated, and MAC said charges are possible.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pike Township Home Destroyed In Fire

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A Pike Township home has been destroyed after a fire erupted Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of a structural fire at the 7000 block of Southfield Road, in St. Louis County, around 1:05 p.m. When officers arrived, the entire home was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The residence was considered to be a total loss. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Got A Second Chance’: Sioux Falls Father Of 5 Gets Double-Lung Transplant After COVID Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sioux Falls father is thankful for what he calls a second chance at life. COVID-19 ravaged Nathan Foote’s lungs. A double-lung transplant was his only hope. He had that life-saving surgery in Minnesota last spring. Nathan has become familiar with the inside of a doctor’s office. He travels from his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis every three to four weeks for a checkup on his new lungs. “Breathing tests, got to do that every time I come back up here, blood test,” Nathan said. It’s a welcome trip...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Teen Wins $100K Scholarship In Minnesota’s COVID Vaccine Incentive Program

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Plymouth student is Minnesota’s first $100,000 scholarship winner. The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Kaitlyn Knutson received the good news Tuesday. She entered the “Kids Deserve a Shot!” incentive program after getting her COVID-19 vaccine this fall. “I chose to get vaccinated because it allows me to be with my friends and family without having to really worry about COVID as much as before,” Knutson said. “It also allows me to get to play the sport I love, hockey, while being safe.” Kaitlyn Knutson (credit: Office of Gov. Tim Walz) There will be three more drawings. Kids ages 12 to 17 can enter through Dec. 13. The announcement comes amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which has now been confirmed in 20 countries since South Africa first reported it last week. Dutch health leaders announced Tuesday that the variant was spreading in Western Europe even earlier than that. There are still no confirmed Omicron cases in the United States. Scientists say it will take a few more weeks to figure out how well the vaccines will protect against it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Black Friday Crime Spree: Police Say Suspects ID’d In ‘Brazen Mass Thefts’ At Metro Best Buy Stores

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Experts say the pandemic is fueling a stealing spree, where basically “flash mobs” of masked and armed people are bursting into stores and getting away with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. From Chicago to California, organized criminal retail theft is on the rise. On Black Friday in the Twin Cities, three Best Buy stores were looted by a group that knew exactly what it was after. RELATED: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Maplewood police say they are “aggressively pursuing” those responsible for a rash of mass thefts at Best Buy locations last Friday. In...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timeline: Daunte Wright’s Death, Subsequent Unrest Leading Up To The Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Jury selection begins this week in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. She shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop back in April. She claims she grabbed her gun, when she intended to grab her Taser. Judge Regina Chu is allowing cameras in the courtroom, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a partial timeline of the events that occurred leading into the start of Potter’s trial. All dates are from the calendar year 2021. ——- April 11: Daunte Wright, 20, is shot and killed by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Could Minnesota Be Impacted If Roe Vs. Wade Was Overturned?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A monumental decision for women’s rights, nearly 50 years ago, is back at the forefront. Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The outcome could affect the groundbreaking Roe vs. Wade case. WCCO spoke with David Schultz, constitutional law professor at Hamline University, about the possible magnitude of this hearing. “It’s an incredibly big issue in terms of being heard,” Schultz said. “What’s gonna happen in the oral arguments is the court is gonna ask not only is that Mississippi law constitutional, but it may...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gay 90’s Disputes Woman’s Claim That She Was Nearly Kidnapped From Minneapolis Bar

Originally published Nov. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A viral video claims a woman was nearly kidnapped inside a downtown Minneapolis bar — but the business says that’s not true. Hundreds of thousands of people watched a series of TikTok videos posted over the weekend. In them, a woman says she was at the Gay 90’s on Friday night when a group of people grabbed her and dragged her out of the bar. The woman believes the group was trying to kidnap and traffic her. She said they eventually gave up, stole her phone and took off. (credit: CBS) She said she told police and reached out to the Gay 90’s for surveillance footage. Monday, the bar posted on Facebook that they never heard from the woman, and surveillance video shows her leaving on her own. Minneapolis police told WCCO they do not have a report about the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy