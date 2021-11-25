Holiday lights are shining around Chicago: Our 12 for the season

Trees are illuminated at the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lightscape installation. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Chicago Tribune

The lights are now lit for the holidays around the Chicago area, from the long-running “ZooLights” downtown to “Lightscape,” now in its third season at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Tribune photographers have been paying the displays a visit, we’ll be updating with more photos in the days ahead. For now, here’s our list to light your way:

108th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree : Now lit near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street in Millennium Park, the tree will shine through Jan. 9. Millennium Park also has skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, the Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along and other events. More at www.chicago.gov

“Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light”: This annual display at the Museum of Science and Industry, dating back to a single tree in 1942, highlights the customs of more than 50 countries and cultures worldwide, with the 45-foot Grand Tree at the center of the Rotunda. A special tree this year commemorates the Chicago Sky’s WNBA championship. Through Jan. 3 at Museum of Science and Industry Chicago, 57th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive; 773-684-1414 and www.msichicago.org

“Lightscape”: An illuminated outdoor trail at the Chicago Botanic Garden is open and running on select dates until Jan. 2. New artworks as well as favorites such as the Winter Cathedral. Some nights sell out in advance. Through Jan. 2 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe; 847-835-5440 and chicagobotanic.org

“Illumination: Tree Lights”: The ninth annual “Illumination” returns as a walking experience, adding in the “Human+Nature” display and an environment with 150 colorful lanterns. Personal favorite: The grove of trees illuminated by chandeliers. Some nights sell out in advance. Through Jan. 2 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle; 630-968-0074 and mortonarb.org

“ZooLights”: This is the 27th year for the Lincoln Park Zoo’s grand light display that might well have started them all, now including the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center. Most Mondays and Tuesdays are free. Through Jan. 2 at the Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive; 312-742-2000 and lpzoo.org

“Holiday Magic”: Indoor and outdoor spaces at the Brookfield Zoo are decorated for the holidays, including a new, two-mile Sea of Lights and the Game of Gnomes (you try to find all 27 hidden around the grounds). On select days to Dec. 31; advance tickets required; at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield; 708-688-8000 and czs.org

“Kohlights: A Mesmertastic Holiday Lightacular”: Fans of the children’s museum in Glenview have an extra reason to visit for the holidays, with an interactive outdoor walk. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Dec. 12, then daily shows Dec. 17-31 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Kohl Children’s Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview; 847-832-6600 and www.kohlchildrensmuseum.org

“Light Up the Lake”: At Navy Pier, an indoor display with food, activities and an ice rink. Through Jan. 2 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.; more at navypier.org

“Art on theMart”: Video projections in place of bright twinkles, this year with the return of a show dedicated to “The Nutcracker” by Joffrey Ballet, with images from the production set to music from Tchaikovsky’s score. Through Dec. 30 on the Riverwalk, or seen from Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin streets across from Merchandise Mart, shows nightly; more at artonthemart.com

Christkindlmarket: Less light displays than holiday sights not to be missed, this year’s Christkindlmarkets are now open. At Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. through Dec. 24; hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; christkindlmarket.com/daleyplaza . In Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. through Dec. 31; hours 3-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday; christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville

Magnificent Mile: Michigan Avenue’s shopping destination north of the Chicago River has kicked off its high season with the recent Festival of Lights. More at www.themagnificentmile.com

“ Amaze Light Festival”: There are more and more commercial light displays each season, including this one in Rosemont. Through Jan. 2 at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont; amazerosemont.com

