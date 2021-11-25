ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning.

The Twin Cities saw a 30-degree temperature drop over the last 24 hours. Parts of central and western Minnesota woke up to subzero feels-like temperatures on this Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkVyv_0d6edHwR00

(credit: CBS)

Wind gusts were still blowing strong Thursday morning, though they are expected to calm as the day goes on.

We’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out right around 25, well below average.

Black Friday will be dry, and temperatures will climb closer to average. They’ll stay there over the weekend, and a few flurries are possible on Saturday.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Several Snow Events Set To Impact State Over Next 7 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several snow events are on track to impact Minnesota and Wisconsin over the following seven days. The WCCO Weather Team reports that the first snow system moves into the state late Thursday evening and early Friday, mostly affecting central and northern Minnesota. Light snow accumulation north of Interstate 94 is possible. Not much precipitation is expected in the Twin Cities, so there’s not much of a travel concern for the metro area during the Friday morning commute. During the weekend, there are chances of snow Saturday evening into Sunday and potentially Sunday night into Monday. Light accumulation...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: December Starts With A Record And Moisture Possible Next Week

DENVER (CBS4)- Today is the first day of meteorological winter and Denver ties the record high! The record of 73 degrees was set in 1973 and DIA hit that temp Wednesday afternoon. 73 degrees is 26 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Credit: CBS4 A strong high pressure ridge will keep the warmth going into Thursday. The record for Thursday is 74 degrees set in 1885. Denver’s forecast high is 73 degrees for Thursday. Credit: CBS4 A weak cold front will swing thru the state over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for a few flurries in the northern mountains with little to no accumulation expected. Credit: CBS4 The next shot at pulling some moisture into Colorado will be next week on Monday night into Wednesday morning. On the European model which is one of our long range computer models. The Denver metro area may see a little rain mixed with snow. The mountains will have a much better chance for accumulating snow. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Collections come in all shapes and sizes, and a southern Minnesota man has one that is beyond impressive. Steve Miner is proud owner of one of the largest Hamm’s Beer collections in the entire country, but that isn’t all he’s known for. Miner might live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it’s the Land of Sky Blue Waters that caught his eye. That’s the Hamm’s beer slogan, and every inch of his home is chock full of ice cold collectibles. “This is one of the first Hamm’s cans actually, this is 1935,” said Miner while holding a vintage...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Axios Denver

Denver's warm fall weather is not an anomaly. Here's the numbers.

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsLet's talk about the weather, as we love to do in Colorado.Even if you daydream about snow, it's hard to deny that this fall ranked as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, and the continued warmth — like today's near-record temperatures — makes for great afternoon walks.Why it matters: It's not all good. For starters, mountain snow is the backbone of winter tourism — worth billions to the state's economy.Fire season is lasting months longer than normal.And Denver's water supply is largely snowpack melt.State of play: Wednesday marked the start of meteorological winter...
DENVER, CO
Keene Sentinel

Cold Weather Running

As winter begins, it can be tempting to stay inside. But there’s no reason cold weather should derail your exercise habits. Even in chilly Northern New England, you can keep getting outdoors for exercise, and not just with snow sports like skiing, said Sara Alderfer, director of adult programming and training at Summit Athletics in Keene.
KEENE, NH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Day#Cold Turkey#Temperature#Wcco#The Twin Cities#Disputes Woman
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm And Windy Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be a warm one with high temperatures around 60 degrees. If we hit the 60-degree mark it would be the first of the month. It may not be something as unusual as you are thinking. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Over the past decade, we have seen on average three December days, 27 total days, with temperatures at 60 degrees or higher. While most years saw at least one December day at 60 or higher, we had no 60 degree days...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cw39.com

Houston weather: foggy mornings, warm days, cold fronts next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

More Federal Help Coming To Minnesota Hospitals, Walz Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the same day officials announced the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota for the first time, Gov. Tim Walz said more federal help is coming to the state’s hospitals. Walz’s office said the Department of Health and Human Services will send a team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. The team will arrive Friday to “support COVID-19 treatment and patient care.” Federal teams are already assisting at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital. As of Wednesday, there were 345 COVID-19 patients occupying intensive care unit beds in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night. On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal! It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible. A wide range of wind threats across the state. It will be blustery in the #Baltimore area with gusts of 30 MPH possible but western #Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average. A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Next Week: Colder with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Flurries are possible Monday, snow showers on Tuesday and some morning flurries for Wednesday. TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: One Of December’s Warmest Temps In Recorded History Expected Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – December 2021 started off with a high of 73 degrees in Denver, which tied the record for the date. It should be even warmer today with a high around 75 degrees, which would break the record of 74 degrees set on Dec. 2, 1885. In addition to breaking the daily record if we hit 75 degrees we could also tie the second warmest temperature ever observed in Denver during the month of December. If we happen to get to 76 degrees it would be the new second warmest. Some cooler air is expected on Friday as a cold front moves into eastern Colorado. Highs in Denver will fall into the lower 60s for both Friday and Saturday. Despite being cooler those temperatures are still about 15-20 degrees warmer than it should be for a daily high this time of year. On Sunday another cold front will move into the state and that will drop temperatures in Denver down into the 50s. A third cold front will enter the picture by Tuesday and for the first time in several days we should see a high in the 40s along with a chance for some rain or snow showers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy