BBC Three to return as TV channel in February

The giving season is officially here and our overlords at Netflix HQ are delivering sackfuls of streaming goodness to get us through the year. And, like a good Christmas dinner, they ain’t straying far from the beaten track. The recipe for what’s New on Netflix in December 2021 is pretty much a rinse and repeat situation, with some old favourites making their way back to the fold while the new series and movies take a backseat. But two titles sit out above all others. Forget socks and jocks, the real gifts on offer this December are season two of The Witcher and the final instalment of Money Heist. The fitting conclusion to La Casa de Papel arrives on December 3, prompting one major question – what the f*ck are we going to watch now?

