Thanksgiving Holiday Closure

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday concerning a Mississippi abortion law. While conservatives on the court signaled support for the law, liberal justices voiced concerns about how overturning Roe v. Wade could impact the court's legitimacy. Jan Crawford reports.
President Biden on Thursday laid out a multi-pronged plan to confront the delta and emerging omicron variants of the coronavirus that includes an expansion of at-home diagnostic tests, stricter testing rules for international travelers and new efforts to encourage vaccines and boosters. During a speech at the National Institutes of...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
London — Just hours after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all of its tournaments in China over concern for player Peng Shuai, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with her and that she appeared "safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in."
Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Mich., reported concerns over Ethan Crumbley's behavior in the days before the 15-year-old went on a shooting spree, killing four of his classmates and leaving seven others injured, according to the county sheriff. School authorities also met with his parents the...
(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health authorities in California confirmed the first case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered variant Omicron in the U.S. on Wednesday, saying an individual who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive for the strain. The traveler was fully...
The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
CNN is under pressure to enlist an outside, white-shoe law firm to investigate the scandal surrounding suspended anchor Chris Cuomo, but it is unclear if the liberal network will. Bombshell documents released late last month by New York investigators showing Cuomo's intense efforts to protect now-ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo...
