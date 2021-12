December is here, which means it’s time to light the tree in Rockefeller Center. On Wednesday night, “The 89th Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special will air, during which the iconic 79-foot-tall tree will be lit and will continue to light up the streets of New York City over the next few weeks, while the moment will be marked by a bevy of musical performances and an appearance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

FESTIVAL ・ 21 HOURS AGO