ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU sees ‘decisive moment’ for building single capital market

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The European Union set out its third wave of reforms in six years on Thursday to try to build a seamless securities market that can compete better with London and New York, a step that will pit stock exchanges against rival platforms. The EU project to...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse fined 344 million euros for forex cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union antitrust regulators fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS a total of 344 million euros ($390 million) on Thursday for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market. UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the European Commission about the cartel. The EU...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mairead Mcguinness
whtc.com

Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors

(Reuters) – The safe-haven yen hovered near a seven-week high on Thursday while the rand and riskier currencies languished as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa and continued to spread globally. Early indications suggesting Omicron may be markedly more contagious than previous variants...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
whtc.com

Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand a recession but a few systematically important banks are close to reaching safety buffers, results of a stress test by Denmark’s central bank showed on Thursday. The stress test showed that the banks have sufficient capital to withstand a “severe recession...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

BOJ to seek ways to mitigate cost of monetary easing – board member Suzuki

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will continue to seek ways to improve its policy framework to mitigate the cost of monetary easing, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said, warning of the strain prolonged ultra-low interest rates could inflict on bank profits. Japan’s banking sector remains stable and corporate funding...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#European Commission#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Cmu#The European Parliament#German
whtc.com

Russian central bank not expecting double-digit rates, says Nabiullina

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank does not expect its interest rates to reach double-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, ahead of a Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting at which the bank is widely expected to raise rates from 7.5%. In an interview at the Reuters Next conference, Nabiullina...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
SOCCER
whtc.com

Inflation, pandemic wave hitting euro zone recovery at early stage: ECB’s Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s recovery from a pandemic shock is still incomplete and the recent inflation shock along with a new pandemic wave are endangering the rebound, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Thursday. “The inflationary spike stemming from global supply shocks and the resurgence in...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

UK uses Russia meeting to restate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. “Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated the UK’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Google
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EC vice president urges UK to reciprocate in Brexit protocol talks

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has urged the UK to “reciprocate” in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Intensive talks are continuing between the UK and the EU over the post-Brexit arrangements which have sparked outrage among unionists in Northern Ireland.They say additional checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain are impacting trade as well as undermining Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the UK.We made an important move towards the UK with far-reaching proposals for solutions. We need the UK Government to reciprocate this nowMaros SefcovicMr Sefcovic insisted the benefits of the protocol are “immense”,...
POLITICS
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for inclusive language

The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of ?inclusive? language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to ?cancel? Christian references and lacked ?common sense.?. An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy