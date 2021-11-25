ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Germany is giving nearly two million workers a 25% pay rise

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 2 million workers in Europe’s biggest economy are set for a big pay rise. Three German political parties agreed to form a new government on Wednesday, with left-leaning Social Democrat Olaf Scholz set to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor following lengthy coalition negotiations. As part of the coalition...

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says people who aren’t vaccinated will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. The restrictions announced Thursday are part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections. New cases in Germany again topped 70,000 in a 24-hour period. Merkel says the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with people suffering from COVID-19, which is more likely to be serious in unvaccinated patients. She says parliament will also debate a proposed general vaccine mandate. It could take effect as early as February.
Germany cracks down on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

Germany on Thursday unveiled strict curbs on public life for the unvaccinated as alarm fanned worldwide over the Omicron variant and the US readied to ramp up its winter battle against Covid-19. The discovery of a new Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa on November 24, has spread worldwide rapidly, as the EU health agency warned Omicron could cause over half of Europe's Covid cases in the "next few months". More than two dozen countries and territories have now detected cases, extending to India on Thursday and the United States on Wednesday, among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic since it first emerged nearly two years ago. The WHO has cautioned that it could take weeks to discover if Omicron is more transmissible, and whether it causes more severe disease -- as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.
German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favors letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors...
As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
Germany confirms two cases of Omicron

Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Bavaria, Germany. The UK and Italy are among other European nations that have also registered instances of the suspected Covid mutation. Bavaria's health ministry announced late on Saturday that the new strain had been detected in Germany. Two...
Inflation gives U.S. workers ammunition in year-end pay reviews

With inflation flaring, American white-collar employees have an edge in year-end salary discussions, though it may prove tough to secure raises that outpace surging prices. The insatiable demand for labor in the pandemic recovery — coupled with record quit rates and a barely changing supply — has fueled wage increases this year, particularly for lower-paid jobs in sectors like hospitality and retail.
U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
Tel Aviv is priciest city, outranking Paris in new report

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Residents of Israel’s seaside metropolis Tel Aviv have for years complained of how expensive it is, with living costs taking a chunk out of their paychecks. Now a report released Wednesday affirms their dissatisfaction with the prices. Tel Aviv has emerged as the most expensive city to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research group linked to the Economist magazine. The city, which was previously ranked 5th most expensive, has now surpassed other pricy places like Paris and Singapore. Economists attribute the jump to a strong appreciation of the shekel against the dollar. The Economist Intelligence Unit also pointed to a rise in grocery and transport costs.
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments are expressing optimism that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved. But Ireland’s top diplomat said Thursday that negotiations are likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, had not produced a “breakthrough moment.” Speaking after a meeting with U.K. officials in London, Coveney said resolving the dispute by the end of the year is “a very tall order and unlikely to happen.”
The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
