ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Notebook: Bo Bauer's Hair - And Game - Keep Growing, TaRiq Bracy Heads Home

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xcCj_0d6ea7NT00

News and notes from the Notre Dame players ahead of their matchup against Stanford.

Bo Bauer's Hair - And Game - Keep Growing

It’s been almost three years since Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer got his haircut.

The 6-3, 233-pound senior linebacker has wavy, long hair that drops well over his shoulders. When he’s going to class or doing media interviews, Bauer wears a ponytail to keep the hair under control.

On game days, Bauer’s hair hangs out of the back of his helmet. Bauer’s long hair had nothing to do with him wanting to be a rock star. He decided to grow it out accidentally.

Before Notre Dame played Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in 2018, Bauer got a bad haircut. It was so bad that after he looked in the mirror at it, Bauer shaved his head.

He hasn’t it cut since. Bauer is closing in on three years of growing his hair out.

Bauer’s mom loves his lack of a haircut.

“My mom always said it makes me easier to pick out,” Bauer said. “She asked me not to cut it until after football.”

On the field, Bauer’s haircut matches his rugged play.

He’s definitely old school, playing with an unbridled intensity that he’s had to learn to dial back in certain situations.

Bauer has worked with Dr. Amber Selking, the Notre Dame mental coach. He’s even carried some of what he’s learned on the field to his presence off the field. Bauer speaks in a measured, deliberate way. He wants to be purposeful and direct.

“I used to play too high and forget things,” he said. “You want to be able to execute. I toned it down, the execution picked up and the play got better.”

Bauer is another good player on a defense that has plenty of depth.

He is tied for third on the team with 44 tackles. He has four tackles for losses, five pass breakups and one memorable 79-yard interception return against USC that almost went for a touchdown.

TaRiq Bracy Is Headed Home

It’ll be a homecoming for TaRiq Bracy when Notre Dame plays inside Stanford Stadium against the Cardinal on Saturday.

Bracy, a 5-10 senior cornerback, played his high school football at Milpitas High School in Milpitas, California.

Bracy’s school is about 15 miles north of Palo Alto. Bracy said he’ll have about 20 or 25 close friends and family members watching him play.

“It’s my senior year,” he said. “Being able to play at home is great. I played in Palo Alto so many times in high school. It’s kinda like a full loop coming back. I’m excited.”

Bracy, who has an interception, a fumble recovery and 35 tackles, has a year of eligibility left if he wants it. He said he hasn’t decided if he’ll return.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey said that defensive line coach Mike Elston has helped him find gaps and spaces to get sacks. Foskey has 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses. Justin Tuck holds the season record for sacks with 13.5. Tuck did it in 2003. It’s a long shot for Foskey to get that record but he’s trying.

Foskey has had to face double teams in his last few games as defenses became aware of how disruptive he could be. That has opened up lanes for other players. Notre Dame has 13 sacks in its last two games.

“I feel like most of it comes from Coach Elston, “ Foskey said of how he’s improved his pass rush game. “He has a knack for looking at an offense and scheming up the right looks. I don’t know how he does it. He’s great at that. “

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Closing The Book On The Brian Kelly Era At Notre Dame

There were always awkward press conference moments for former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Or jokes that he thought were funny that flopped. Any Notre Dame fan watching Kelly’s first press conference as the LSU football coach got to see it all again on Tuesday. The unintended digs, the compliments...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Marcus Freeman To Be Notre Dame's Next Head Coach

Notre Dame has found its new head coach, and its former Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Irish Breakdown first reported that Freeman was the likely choice, and once the story broke we dive into what this decision means for Notre Dame. We share some backstory on how the decision was...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Stanford, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 5

The last College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 regular season came out last night and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) remained in the No. 6 slot. Notre Dame ended its regular season on Saturday with a 45-14 victory over Stanford. Despite that convincing victory and Ohio State getting blasted by Michigan the Irish did not move in the polls. Ohio State fell behind the Irish but Oklahoma State leaped the Irish after their 37-33 victory over Oklahoma.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Tuck
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly To LSU, What's Next For Notre Dame

Brian Kelly stunned the football world when he left Notre Dame to become the new head coach at LSU. It was a stunning move both from a timing standpoint and a fit standpoint, but the Tigers are reportedly going to pay Kelly a lot of money to stabilize the program and bring another championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Is A Dangerous Team Heading Into The Postseason

Notre Dame has already earned a pair of College Football Playoff berths, and the Irish also made it to the BCS national title game back in 2012. So making the College Football Playoff this season would be nothing new for the Fighting Irish. What is new, in my view, is that this Notre Dame squad is better suited to make a legitimate run than it was in 2020, or even 2018, which is arguably the best team of the Brian Kelly tenure.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

USC Being Good Is Good For Notre Dame

USC made some serious nose this weekend when it was able to pull Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. It sent shockwaves through the world of college football, and the ripple effect will continue as Oklahoma looks to replace him. It will certainly have a major impact on the recruiting trail, as we've seen with a number of Oklahoma's commits in the 2022 and 2023 classes already jumping ship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#American Football#Notre Dame Notebook#Usc
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Receivers, Michael Mayer, College Football Playoff

Five takeaways from the Notre Dame victory over Stanford. 1. I’m thinking back to August when Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy said that this group of receivers would be “explosive.” The projection was an offshoot of last year when the Irish lacked playmakers in that area. You never know how it’s going to turn out but the word I’d use is resilient. They lost Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. to injuries. Lawrence Keys III, who would’ve played had he stuck around, decided he was going to hit the transfer portal. But Kevin Austin, freshman Lorenzo Styles, and Lenzy, along with a slew of dependable parts, like Chris Tyree, Deion Colzie, Kyren Williams, and the incomparable Michael Mayer, turned into a diverse, productive group. Mayer, Austin, Lenzy, and Styles combined for 23 receptions, 306 total yards, and one touchdown in the 45-14 win over Stanford. Tyree and Williams were running backs who were good pass catchers. Overall, this was an outstanding performance by the receivers.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Stanford

The 6th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) are ready to finish the regular season against the struggling Stanford Cardinal (3-8), who are losers of six straight games. Notre Dame needs a dominant victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee, and a key ingredient to that is the Irish defense continuing to play the dominant football it has in the month of November.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Stanford

OFFENSE - Jack Coan, Quarterback. Stats: 26-35, 74.3%, 345 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 INT / 1 rushing touchdown. A strong case could be made for either wide receiver Kevin Austin (6 catches, 125 yards) or tight end Michael Mayer (9 catches, 105 yards) as players of the game, but I am going with the trigger man. Coan was sharp all night long, executing the Irish game plan and getting the ball where it needed to go.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
IrishBreakdown

How To Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford

Notre Dame -20 (PointsBet) What to know: Notre Dame wants to close strong against a weak Stanford team to make a point for the College Football Playoff committee, which is responsible for the rankings. The Irish have delivered in every possible in the second half of their schedule, covering the spread impressively in all five games.
STANFORD, CA
IrishBreakdown

NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame Offensive Line vs. Stanford's Thomas Booker

It is no secret that the Notre Dame offensive line has had their fair share of struggles during the season - especially during the early portion of the season. The left tackle position was struck early by injury when true freshman Blake Fisher was lost during the first game with a knee injury. That created a revolving door of replacements, eventually settling in on true freshman Joe Alt to right the ship unexpectedly. With Alt and right tackle Josh Lugg, the Notre Dame offensive tackle unit has improved to steady but unspectacular.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

College Football Roundup: Playoff Picture Starting To Come Into View After Week 13

Rivalry week did not disappoint, as fights in the tunnel and fans storming the field provided plenty of color to the drama that took place between the lines. The College Football Playoff picture gained clarity as Michigan and Oklahoma State took giant steps forward at the expense of their respective archrivals Ohio State and Oklahoma, while Georgia, Cincinnati, and Alabama held serve. Waiting in the wings is Notre Dame, should there be chaos on championship weekend.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
631
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy