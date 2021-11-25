ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

European Union Proposes 9-Month Vaccine Certificates and Considers Adding Boosters

By Marine Strauss, Reuters
SKIFT
 7 days ago

Booster verification indeed will become an important component of entry approvals in destinations around the world. The European Commission on Thursday proposed that from Jan. 10 next year the...

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Shot Requirement Urged for European Travel

Oh, the booster shot requirement for travel is coming, guaranteed. It will be yet another flash point to divide already polarized populations. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed on Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm make having a booster shot against COVID-19 a condition for some Europeans to travel freely across the bloc, amid a resurgence in infections.
TRAVEL
loyaltylobby.com

EU Proposes Member States 9 Month Expiry Date For Vaccine Passports To Enter Bloc

The European Commission is proposing to member states, likely including Schengen ones too, that they should require travelers to the bloc to have been vaccinated or had a booster not more than nine months before entry, according to Bloomberg citing internal EU documents. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Booster#Vaccinations#The European Commission#The European Union#The Commission#Thomson Reuters#Industry Dive
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
TRAVEL
Metro International

In major shift, EU says vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The head of the European Union’s public health agency Andrea Ammon said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults, with priority for those above 40 years, in a major change to the agency’s guidance. Recommendations issued by the European Centre for Disease prevention...
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Union's health regulatory agency on Thursday issued approvals the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The European Medicines Agency approved lower doses of the vaccine for younger children than those used for children ages 12 and up. The vaccine will still be given in two injections three weeks apart.
WORLD
CNBC

The EU is planning a 9-month expiration date on its Covid vaccine passports

"It is evident that the pandemic is not yet over," European Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday. Various European nations are facing a higher number of Covid-19 infections, notably in the countries where the vaccination rate remains low. The European Union is considering a nine-month expiration date on its Covid-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
BBC

EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence

The EU has revealed details of a €300bn (£255bn; $340bn) global investment plan, described as a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road strategy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway scheme should become a trusted brand. China has funded rail, roads and ports but has...
ECONOMY
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to be Added to NHS COVID Pass for Travel

People in England who have had a COVID-19 vaccine booster or a third dose will be able to demonstrate their updated vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass from Friday, November 19. The addition will enable those who have had their booster or third dose to travel to countries including...
TRAVEL
The Week

Will COVID boosters change who is considered 'fully vaccinated'?

A new COVID-19 vaccination debate has recently begun to emerge, this one centered around the definition of "fully vaccinated" and whether it might be altered to include a dose of the booster shot, Axios reports. On Friday, the FDA authorized both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters for use in all adults at least six months out from their second dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theblockcrypto.com

Council of the European Union moves forward on two crypto proposals

The Council of the European Union adopted two proposals for digital assets on Wednesday, aiming to create regulatory frameworks for crypto assets focused on consumer protection and mitigating cyber threats. Both the Regulation on Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) are part of the...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

New Covid Variant Demands Fast Action on Travel Curbs: UN’s Tourism Chief

The new Covid variant is an enormous setback for an industry that seemingly can't catch a break, and it kills any chance of a complete recovery soon — especially as 98 percent of destinations worldwide still have some sort of travel restrictions. The United Nations World Tourism Organization is calling...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

UK Issues New Restrictions on International Travelers

This is not the holiday season anyone inside or outside the travel industry was looking forward to. The new two-day time out for international visitors is a tap to the breaks on inbound travel, but will likely lead to further restrictions for both inbound and outbound travel as well. Britain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SKIFT

U.S. Puts Tougher Covid Test Requirements on Inbound Flyers Over Omicron Spread

New regulations won't be welcomed by the travel industry, and airlines in particular, so soon after the country reopened its borders on Nov. 8. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that passengers flying to the U.S. will need to show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to raise concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy