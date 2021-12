The tech innovations you can expect in 2022 will be a natural progression of digital transformation – the very processes that gained momentum at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The business world had little choice but to adapt to the new normal and the next normal that called for more stringent business continuity and risk management strategies. While ERP was relatively slow to change, it became clear that connectivity, interoperability, and agility were must-haves for any organization intent on surviving a now dynamic and complex environment, where every business decision could potentially “make it or break it.”

