Heritage beetroot salad

My Tennessee grandmother, fondly known by family members of all ages as Nannie June, was always happy to feed hungry visitors. In her heyday, she cooked up large spreads every Sunday afternoon and every holiday, or anytime the occasion called for it. I remember bowls of tomato and cucumber salad...
This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Ambrosia Salad is a simple sweet treat that can be served as a side dish beside the main meal or saved for a refreshingly light dessert. Easily made in just one bowl, this no-cook classic recipe combines a creamy base with an abundance of colorful fruit, shredded coconut, and mini marshmallows in only 15 minutes–it pairs perfectly with a heavy Thanksgiving, Christmas, or holiday feast.
Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Cranberry Candle Salad. Enjoy!. 3 oz fruit-flavored gelatin, red, yellow or orange. 1 cup boiling water. ¼ tsp salt. 1 tbsp lemon juice. ½ cup mayonnaise. 1 apple or...
The shortcut to a tastier salad does not reside in those plastic premixed bottles. Oil and vinegar work in a pinch, but at Milk Street we’ve discovered a world of simple salad dressings that go well beyond the basic vinaigrette. In Japan, savory miso forms the base of many salad...
Not only is this salad from the Vegan Everything cookbook packed with nutrients from beta carotene-rich squash and whole grains, but it gets a huge bump in flavor from buttery, toasted nuts and a tangy lemon dressing. For the dukkah, in a dry pan over medium heat, toast nuts, sesame...
With Thanksgiving around the corner, you’re probably planning your menu or wondering what dishes your family is cooking this year. The classics like mashed potatoes and stuffing are always hits, but how about some seasonal dishes to surprise and delight your loved ones? Catherine McCord, co-founder of One Potato, founder of Weelicious, and mom of three, shares her Thanksgiving-inspired recipes like this Persimmon Burrata Salad.
Marinated mushroom salad is delightfully versatile, delicious as a busy weeknight side dish or part of a more elaborate holiday menu. When I am pressed for time, I grab pre-sliced, ready-to-use fresh mushrooms. They aren’t impressive to look at, their machine cut higgledy-piggledy appearance makes some of the slices almost unidentifiable. When I want them showy, I buy whole mushrooms and slice them myself.
As the beauty of autumn fades and Thanksgiving appears on the horizon, it is time to take stock of our blessings. After a couple of years of pandemic fears and uncertainty, things seem to be returning to normal. That slippery virus, however, has previously lulled us into a false sense of normalcy. I still have my fingers crossed that the pandemic and the social distancing are about over.
Combine the marinade ingredients. Place the chicken strips in a sealable bag, add the marinade and massage the bag to coat the chicken. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to marinate. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the chicken along with any residual marinade. Fry until...
To make the kale salad: In a large bowl add chopped kale, bacon, apple, almond, feta, and cranberries. In a bowl or mason jar, whisk together all dressing ingredients: apple juice, mustard, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper. Toss with the apple cranberry bacon kale salad immediately before serving. Enjoy!
1 cup (¾-inch) coarsely chopped Bartlett pear (about 1 pear) 1 cup medium apple, chopped (about 1 apple) 1 cup small seedless red grapes, cut in half 2 T chopped walnuts. Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl; stir until smooth. Combine pear, apple, grapes, walnuts, and mayonnaise mixture...
Whenever I want a GOOD salad but don’t have a lot of time, I turn to this Easy Spinach Salad recipe. It is a family favorite, I probably make it at least once a week. The salad starts with fresh spinach leaves and then gets lots of goodies: apple slices, candied pecans, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, and a homemade balsamic dressing. All of the flavors come together to create one amazing salad!
In a small pot on stove, reduce apple cider into a syrup-like consistency. Cool and reserve. Prepare brussels sprouts by removing brown end of stem and then halving. Peel apples and thinly slice. Toss pistachios with rosemary and toast at 350 degrees until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Cool and...
