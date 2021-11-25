Mandarin, chocolate and hazelnut millefeuille

The Ritter Sport Mini Tower Nut Selection is a new addition to the Germany-based chocolate brand's seasonal offerings that will provide consumers with a way to elevate their traditions with a touch of sweetness. The product comes with seven pieces in all that include milk, dark and white chocolate varieties that are all packed with premium hazelnuts. The gift pack can thus be given on its own or opened to split it up as a stocking stuffer for spreading the joy.

