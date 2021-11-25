Mandarin, chocolate and hazelnut millefeuille

This Caribbean rum cake recipe is written by Caribbean chef, Keshia Sakarah. Keshia says: “Black cake is a rich, luxurious and traditional dessert made at Christmas. Originally called the empire Christmas pudding, this cake is an evolution of the British plum and Christmas puddings. It’s a clear reference to the British colonial interests in the Caribbean as it’s found mostly on islands of the former British West Indies – for example, Barbados, Montserrat and Guyana, following the introduction of Christianity during which new religious holidays and practices were observed.
