ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mandarin, chocolate and hazelnut millefeuille

olivemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis classic French dessert, millefeuille, has been given...

www.olivemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Vegan Hot Chocolates

Serendipity3's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is an iconic menu item and it has now been veganized as Vegan Frrrozen Hot Chocolate with "a secret mix of cocoa powders, powdered sugar and cream of coconut, blended with ice." This decadent treat is topped with a generous serving of coconut milk whipped cream, plus a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crockpot Peppermint Hot Chocolate

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This homemade crockpot peppermint hot chocolate recipe is the ultimate warm drink on a cold winter day. Rich chocolate and fresh mint flavors topped off with creamy whipped topping and crunchy candy cane pieces. Whether your kiddos need some warming up after being outside, or you want a chocolatey dessert drink, this is sure to hit the spot.
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Italian GNUGNU Chocolate Cake

This lovely GNUGNU cake is so yummy! It lasts like chocolate cream – it is so creamy and bubbly – and does gnu gnu! It is a delicious Italian dessert that your kids will love it! Plus, it is very easy and simple to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Hazelnut#Mandarin#Dessert#Food Drink#French
TrendHunter.com

Baked Good-Inspired Chocolates

The Cadbury Hot Cross Bun Bar has been announced by Mondelez International as a new product for Easter 2022 that will provide consumers with a way to celebrate the springtime occasion with a fresh chocolate idea. The tablet chocolate bar comes in a 110-gram serving size that consists of premium Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate along with raisins and a cinnamon crunch in the mix. This will create a sweet, smooth and crunchy flavor and texture experience that is sure to delight consumers in the UK next spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Roast Duck Stuffed with Farro, Figs, and Hazelnuts

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. A roast duck stuffed with farro, figs, and hazelnuts makes a spectacular centerpiece for a holiday dinner. A deboned whole duck is stuffed with sausage, farro, parsley, thyme, allspice, hazelnuts, and wine-soaked figs. The whole thing gets rolled up into a sweet little package and roasted until golden.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Festive Holiday Chocolate Packs

The Ritter Sport Mini Tower Nut Selection is a new addition to the Germany-based chocolate brand's seasonal offerings that will provide consumers with a way to elevate their traditions with a touch of sweetness. The product comes with seven pieces in all that include milk, dark and white chocolate varieties that are all packed with premium hazelnuts. The gift pack can thus be given on its own or opened to split it up as a stocking stuffer for spreading the joy.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Amaretti Mousse

This chocolate Amaretti mousse recipe is so easy and simple to prepare. A good and tasty mousse is always a good idea, especially for weekends! Your family and friends will adore it! The bittersweet chocolate and Amaretti combination is so unique and special – try it:. Ingredients:. 6 tablespoons unsalted...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Vibrantly White Chocolate Products

The Cargill Bright White chocolate solution is a new product being launched by the brand to provide manufacturers with a way to create brilliantly white confections that are a feast for the eyes. The chocolate is characterized by its brilliant white profile that was created by using a series of patented, proprietary processes to help make it as clear and crisp as possible. This is paired with a smooth vanilla flavor, an indulgent texture and a balanced taste to make it a well-rounded solution.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Dark Beer and Chocolate Cake

Amazingly delicious whippy flourless chocolate cake that you make your day! Simple but rich, well moist, and creamy at the top, this cake is perfect for any occasion. If you are wheat intolerant, then this cake is just for you! It will take you around 30 minutes to prepare it plus 50 minutes to cook. Try the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Pie

This easy chocolate raspberry mousse pie is so beautiful, creamy, and delicious! Surprise your family with this simple recipe and enjoy it together after the dinner – they will love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 can (12 fl. oz.) evaporated milk. 2 large egg yolks. 12 oz. (2...
RECIPES
News Register

Chocolate dream

Only online subscribers may access this article. One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access. Sounds really good! I've got to got try some of the cinderella chocolate. I love that we have little shops like this in our town.
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

Adult Hot Chocolate Recipe

Adult Hot Chocolate is for those that are young at heart and miss the good old times of being curled in your PJs while reading a book by the fireplace during the cold winter months. This drink is perfect for relaxing and chilling with your family, whether you are reading your own books or enjoying a movie together.
RECIPES
irvineweekly.com

Dr. Igor’s Hemp Hazelnut Sun Cake Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Raw Hazelnut & Toasted Sprouted Sunflower Cake with Plant-Based Protein, Hemp, Raw Honey, Tigernut Flour & Carob Icing. Total Time: 3 hours and 15 minutes minimum. Prep Time: 15 minutes. Soaking Time:...
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

13 ways to use Lebkuchen spiced gingerbread Irish cream in your cooking

This brand spanking new Tesco Lebkuchen Irish cream liqueur is made with rich double cream from an award-winning dairy, ‘Ballyrashane’, which prides itself on its grass-fed dairy cows. This is combined with warming single malt Irish whiskey and blended with the nostalgic flavour of Christmas Spiced Gingerbread known as Lebkuchen, famous in the German Christmas markets for its nutmeg, almond, candied orange, ginger and malty characters.
FOOD & DRINKS
oxygenmag.com

Chocolate-Drizzled Popcorn

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a microwave-safe dish, heat white chocolate in 30-second increments, stirring...
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Indonesian pandan, raspberry and white chocolate blondies

This pandan blondies recipe was written by Indonesian chef, Lara Lee. Lara says: “The herbaceous and sweet-savoury fragrance and colour of pandan leaves transports these white chocolate and raspberry blondies to the tropical heart of Indonesia. Called the ‘vanilla of the East’, pandan grows abundantly in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia where it is widely used in both sweet and savoury dishes. The leaves (also known as screwpine) impart an irresistible grassy aroma to dishes, while the juice of the leaves dyes cakes and sweets with pandan’s signature luminous green.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
olivemagazine.com

Caribbean rum cake

This Caribbean rum cake recipe is written by Caribbean chef, Keshia Sakarah. Keshia says: “Black cake is a rich, luxurious and traditional dessert made at Christmas. Originally called the empire Christmas pudding, this cake is an evolution of the British plum and Christmas puddings. It’s a clear reference to the British colonial interests in the Caribbean as it’s found mostly on islands of the former British West Indies – for example, Barbados, Montserrat and Guyana, following the introduction of Christianity during which new religious holidays and practices were observed.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Best smoked salmon taste test

We put branded products to the test so you know the ones to look out for. This month, we tried different types of smoked salmon to see which came out on top. Looking for the best smoked salmon to buy? Read on to find the results of our smoked salmon taste test. Looking for salmon recipes? Try our best smoked salmon recipes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy