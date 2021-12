Shortages in the supply chain affects not only businesses but school districts as well. Despite ordering turkeys in December 2020 from both the USDA and another outside vendor to ensure that Copperas Cove ISD students would enjoy their traditional Thanksgiving meal at school prior to the holiday break, Child Nutrition Director Melissa Bryan found herself scrambling when both the USDA and the outside vendor canceled the order.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO