BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. “I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno. Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning. “I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil. “It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained. Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO