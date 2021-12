Reports are flooding in as apparently Diablo 2 Resurrected servers are down, or at least experiencing long wait times and disconnection. If you were one of the many players trying to log into Diablo 2 Resurrected today, you may have notice some very long queue times, as well as disconnects. Don’t worry, you are not the only one who’s having issues, with Blizzard’s support team confirming that there is an ongoing DDOS attack.

