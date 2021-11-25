ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paloma Faith reassures Jessie J after miscarriage

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaloma Faith has reassured Jessie J that she did the right thing by not cancelling her gig after suffering a miscarriage. The 33-year-old pop star announced on Wednesday (24.11.21) that she had got pregnant "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat. Alongside a picture of...

Us Weekly

Jessie J Suffers Pregnancy Loss After Deciding to Have Baby on Her Own: ‘Still in Shock’

Opening up. After deciding to have a baby on her own, singer Jessie J has suffered a pregnancy loss. “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’” the England native captioned an Instagram selfie with a pregnancy test on Wednesday, November 24. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”
BBC

Jessie J reveals 'shock and overwhelming sadness' of miscarriage

Singer Jessie J has received an outpouring of support after revealing on Instagram that she had a miscarriage. "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," she wrote. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience...
The Independent

Jessie J: Pixie Lott and Laura Whitmore lead support for singer after miscarriage news

Jessie J has received hundreds of messages of support after revealing she suffered a miscarriage this week. The pop singer, real name Jessica Cornish, shared the news from her official Instagram page, also disclosing that she had decided to have a baby on her own. She wrote: “Yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”The artist added: “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To...
95.5 FM WIFC

Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss

Jessie J has announced that she suffered a miscarriage. The “Domino” singer, who had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram today. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”
imdb.com

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance

Jessie J paused her show in Los Angeles to talk about a tragic loss: The miscarriage she suffered just days earlier. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 33-year-old British pop star announced on Instagram that she had gotten pregnant after deciding to have a baby on her own. She said that a day earlier, she went in for her third ultrasound and was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Wednesday evening, Jessie talked about her miscarriage during an emotional performance at her intimate, acoustic show at the Hotel Cafe music bar in Los Angeles, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. "I decided to have a baby by myself," she said, tearfully, "and then by a miracle, it worked for a...
Page Six

Jessie J tears up on stage discussing heartbreaking miscarriage at LA show

Jessie J discussed her recent miscarriage in an emotional address to fans during a Wednesday night show at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. “I was told a long time ago that I couldn’t have children and I never believed it. I don’t believe in lies,” she said, as seen in video clips shared by fans on social media.
Jessie J announces pregnancy loss on social media

Singer-songwriter Jessie J has announced that she recently suffered a pregnancy loss, explaining that she decided to have a baby on her own because it was all she ever wanted and “life is short.”. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a a photo of herself holding up...
