Russia’s Lukoil reports surge in profit to $2.59bn

 7 days ago

Russian oil producer Lukoil has reported a profit of $2.59bn (RUR192.5bn) in the third quarter of 2021, making a 119% increase from the $675m (RUR50.4bn) profit from the previous year. At the end of the most recent quarter, the firm reported sales of $34.67bn (RUB2,588.7bn), a 55.9% jump from...

The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

OPEC misses oil production targets once again

A Reuters survey has found that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s November oil output missed its target again, marking the latest in a several months long trend that has consistently seen OPEC nations unable to reach their production quotas. The quotas were laid out under the OPEC+...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Shell looks to re-enter Libya’s oil and gas sector

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly planning to develop new oil and gas fields and infrastructure in Libya to tap into the country’s vast oil and gas resources. The plan, which has been discussed with the state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC), would mark the firm’s re-entry into the country after an almost decade-long hiatus following the political unrest in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Gazprom Reports Record-Breaking Profits Amid Surging Gas Prices

Russian gas giant Gazprom reported on Monday record profits for the third quarter on the back of soaring natural gas prices in its key export market, Europe. The Russian gas monopoly—which holds one-third of the gas supply to Europe and which some critics have slammed for keeping European gas prices too high by not delivering extra supply on top of its contractual obligations—reported record-high net profit, sales, and free cash flow for the third quarter, it said on Monday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Seplat Energy considers acquisition of Exxon’s Nigerian offshore assets

Nigeria’s Seplat Energy, together with its partner, are in negotiations with ExxonMobil to buy its shallow water business in Nigeria. The Nigerian firm said that negotiations are underway with the US energy firm and ‘there can be no certainty as to the outcome’. Exxon is considering selling its Nigerian asset...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom expects record full-year net profit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom expects to post record net profit this year, with gas prices in its core European market forecast to keep rising through the fourth quarter, a company official said on a conference call on Monday. Gazprom earlier reported record quarterly net profit of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) reported on Monday its first quarterly net profit since 2019 as a recovery of domestic and international traffic accelerated. Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
offshore-technology.com

Eni to divest stake in Algeria-Italy gas pipelines to Snam

Italian energy giant Eni has agreed to sell a 49.9% stake of its subsidiaries that operate the gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy to energy infrastructure firm Snam for $435.7m (€385m). The deal includes the onshore gas pipelines that run from the Algeria-Tunisia border to the coast of Tunisia (TTPC),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Wood secures contract for $3.2bn Sakarya gas field offshore Turkey

UK-based consulting and engineering firm Wood has received a contract to provide integrated project management for the $3.2bn Sakarya field development project offshore Turkey. The contract for the field has been awarded by state-owned oil and gas company Turkish Petroleum (TP), and will see Wood manage Turkey’s largest natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Vitol signs $2.3bn deal to acquire shares in Africa-focused Vivo Energy

Commodities trader Vitol has signed an agreement to buy shares in Vivo Energy, a UK-based fuel distributor with a focus on Africa, for approximately $2.3bn. These shares will be in addition to the 36% stake already owned by Vitol. Vivo Energy has operations in 23 countries across Africa. It distributes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Russia Is The Major Recipient Of China’s Ousted Bitcoin Miners: Report

Over 200,000 out of the total 2 million mining machines that relocated from China following government crackdowns back in June headed to Russia according to the latest research released by the Financial Times. This makes Russia the greatest beneficiary of the Chinese mining ousters on top of Kazakhstan 87,849, United States 87,200, and Canada 35,400 mining machines.
MARKETS
offshore-technology.com

Lukoil makes new oil discovery offshore Mexico

Russian independent oil firm Lukoil has made oil field discovery within the Yoti West structure at Block 12 offshore Mexico. The field was discovered following the drilling of the first exploration well, Yoti West-1 EXP. It was drilled using the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible rig. According to preliminary estimates, the discovery’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Drill This 12 Billion Barrel Iraqi Oil Field

Russian oil giant, Lukoil, has filed a preliminary development proposal with Iraq’s Oil Ministry for the Eridu oil field, according to a statement from the Ministry last week. Located in Block 10, around 120 kilometers west of Basra in southern Iraq, the preliminary consensus opinion was that the field contains between 7 and 10 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. This alone would have made it the biggest oil discovery in Iraq in at least 20 years, but subsequent Russian oil industry estimates point to reserves of up to 12 billion barrels of oil. Its remuneration fee of US$5.99 per barrel is among the highest of all Iraq’s awards under its technical service contract model, and likely peak production is estimated at between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). Lukoil was awarded a 60 percent share in the Block in the fourth round of licensing in 2012, along with a 40 percent stake being given to Japan’s Inpex. Given these apparently enticing figures, why has Lukoil waited so long to move ahead with a serious development program, and why is it doing so now? The key reason why Lukoil has been slow to move on developing Eridu is that the giant field has been caught up in the Russian oil company’s maneuverings to get a better deal for the nearby field of West Qurna 2, senior oil industry sources close to Iraq’s Oil Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com. “Towards the middle of 2017, Lukoil felt that it had done a good job on developing West Qurna 2 in that [the field] had been steadily producing around 400,000 barrels per day [about nine percent of Iraq’s total oil production] - for some time,” said one of the sources. “But Lukoil, which had [and still has] a 75 percent stake in the field and had already spent at least US$8 billion on developing it, was only being compensated US$1.15 per barrel recovered,” he added. This was the lowest rate being paid to any IOC in Iraq at that time and was dwarfed by the US$5.50 per barrel being paid to GazpromNeft in its development of the Badra oil field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

China’s Ant Group Reports 39% Rise in Profits on Investment Gains

Ant Group Co.’s profit rose an estimated 39% in the June quarter, attributed to a gain in investments as billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant grapples with the impact of China’s rapidly shifting rules for private enterprise. The company contributed 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings,...
MARKETS

