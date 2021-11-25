ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vieira quick to effect culture change at Crystal Palace

 7 days ago

Patrick Vieira was never a player to shirk a challenge. His eight...

BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Burnley’s win against Brentford in their last home league match ended the Clarets’ 14-game winless run at Turf Moor in the Premier League. They last won back-to-back home league games in December 2020. Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Arsenal icon to Crystal Palace's thoughtful manager

Two defeats in 11 Premier League games and notable wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - it is fair to say Patrick Vieira is doing an impressive job at Crystal Palace. After taking over from Roy Hodgson, few expected the former Arsenal captain to perform as well as he...
MLS
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: Crystal Palace have some good pros

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits the international break has been disruptive ahead of facing Crystal Palace. The Clarets host Palace on Saturday. Dyche said, "It's great that we have so many that go away and they get that recognition, but sometimes they then have a day of training before a game, it works differently for everyone really."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira: We're proud of Gallagher; can we keep him?

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is delighted for Conor Gallagher over his England debut. Vieira was asked about keeping hold of the on-loan Chelsea midfielder. "The international call came and it is good news for him and the football club. It's still too early to talk about whether we are going to sign him or not," Vieira said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Vieira says Eze in squad for Burnley

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Eberichi Eze is in the squad for their trip to Burnley. Eze is back after a post-season achilles injury. "Obviously he's a talented player but he's still a long way to go from his best," Vieira said. "We have to remind ourselves that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Burnley predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Burnley host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as attention turns back to the Premier League. Sean Dyche's men have endured a very tough start to the campaign, currently occupying 18th spot in the table. Their form, however, has taken a turn for the better in recent weeks, having lost just once in their previous four fixtures. Prior to the international break, the Clarets picked up their first victory of the campaign, beating Brentford 3-1, before holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Burnley v Crystal Palace Match Preview, 11/20/21

Burnley have won their last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. The Clarets have only won four league games in a row against the Eagles once, winning their first four against them between 1969 and 1971. None of the eight top-flight meetings between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira praises Guaita after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted some relief after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Vieira praised Vicente Guaita's sensational last minute stop as Palace came away from Burnley with a point, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. “It was a crazy, good game," Vieira said in his post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira urges caution as Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze returns to fitness

Patrick Vieira has revealed Ebere Eze will be part of the Crystal Palace squad again for the trip to Burnley but has stressed the need for patience with the playmaker.The former England youth international is back in contention for the first time since May when he sustained an Achilles injury which brought a successful first campaign at Selhurst Park to a premature end.Eze returned to training in October but has stepped up his recovery during the last month with two appearances for Palace’s Under-23s and a friendly cameo to convince his manager he is ready to feature in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke admits 'mixed feelings' after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admitted frustration after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Benteke says he has 'mixed feelings' after Palace's thrilling draw at Turf Moor, as he scored twice but the Eagles failed to take all three points. “I think it is a mixed feeling," he said post-match. “When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke relishing playing under Vieira

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is relishing playing under Patrick Vieira. The Eagles are playing a more expansive brand of football under the Frenchman compared to his predecessor, Roy Hodgson. "The way we are playing now, we are creating more chances," Benteke said. "For me as a striker, it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Tribal Football

Burnley and Crystal Palace produce thriller

Maxwel Cornet struck a stunning equaliser as Burnley twice came from behind to draw with Crystal Palace in a six-goal thriller at Turf Moor. Christian Benteke's deflected effort gave Palace an early lead before Burnley hit back with headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood. The Eagles surged back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

PL Best Bets: Backing Crystal Palace Presents Value

With the conclusion of UEFA Champions League matchday five, we now focus our attention back to the Premier League where we look to build off our 2-1 midweek success. Backing Ronaldo in the Champions League might be the easiest thing we have done this season. EPL matchday 13 gives us 10 exciting matches and one top four match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa w/ Back Of The Nest

GUEST - Twitter: @BackOfTheNest. Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits. Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits. Where Can I Listen?. We’ve made it nice and simple for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Jordan Ayew needs to score goals - Crystal Palace boss Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he is happy with Jordan Ayew's fantastic work ethic but he needs to score goals to gain confidence. Ayew is yet to score a goal for the Eagles this season, having played in 12 matches in all competitions which include 11 Premier League appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE

