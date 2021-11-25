Vieira quick to effect culture change at Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has revealed Ebere Eze will be part of the Crystal Palace squad again for the trip to Burnley but has stressed the need for patience with the playmaker.The former England youth international is back in contention for the first time since May when he sustained an Achilles injury which brought a successful first campaign at Selhurst Park to a premature end.Eze returned to training in October but has stepped up his recovery during the last month with two appearances for Palace’s Under-23s and a friendly cameo to convince his manager he is ready to feature in the Premier...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO