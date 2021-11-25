Vieira quick to effect culture change at Crystal Palace

Burnley host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as attention turns back to the Premier League. Sean Dyche's men have endured a very tough start to the campaign, currently occupying 18th spot in the table. Their form, however, has taken a turn for the better in recent weeks, having lost just once in their previous four fixtures. Prior to the international break, the Clarets picked up their first victory of the campaign, beating Brentford 3-1, before holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
